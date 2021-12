Despite launching 12 months ago, Microsoft’s next-generation console is still almost impossible to find in stock anywhere in the UK. Both online and in-store, the Xbox is nowhere to be found. A shortage of semiconductors coupled with delays in the global supply chain have slowed the production of the newest Xbox to a trickle, leaving shoppers in the UK wondering where they can get their hands on the console.The cheaper, less advanced Xbox series S is easier to find in stock, but the more powerful Xbox series X in more in demand and sells out within minutes of going on sale. Knowing when...

VIDEO GAMES ・ 40 MINUTES AGO