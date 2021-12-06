Kim Kardashian West hails Saint West her 'bestie with the best snuggles' on sixth birthday

Kim Kardashian West and her daughter have joined TikTok. The former 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star and eight-year-old North have already amassed more than 45,000 followers on the platform and gave them plenty of content on Thanksgiving on Thursday (25.11.21) as they posted 14 videos in just 12 hours.
Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West are said to be "on good terms", despite their ongoing divorce. The 41-year old reality star - who has North, eight, Saint, five, Chicago, three and Pslam, two, with superstar rapper Kanye - filed for divorce from the 'Jesus Walks' star in February, after six years of marriage, but the pair are still "keeping the peace."
Pete Davidson is "exactly what [Kim Kardashian West] needed" after her split from Kanye West. The 28-year-old comedian and Kim, 41, recently started dating, and a source close to the brunette beauty thinks Pete is helping the reality star to move on from her marriage. The insider told People: "He's...
Kim Kardashian is undoubtedly a style legend. And now she's got the award to prove it. The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star was presented with the Fashion Icon Award at the 2021 People's Choice Awards on Tuesday, Dec. 7. The SKIMS founder made a dramatic entrance dressed in Balenciaga...
"Why is everyone gonna now do stuff and then blame it on the elves?" The holiday season is officially here -- and it appears that Christmas elves are wreaking havoc on Kim Kardashian's house. On Friday, the 41-year-old reality star shared a series of videos on her Instagram Story in...
As Kim Kardashian’s romance with Pete Davidson heats up, ex Kanye West has been campaigning to get her back — and sources spilled to HL how she feels about it!. Kim Kardashian, 41, filed for divorce from Kanye West, 44, back in February. Although the split isn’t finalized, the Yeezy designer has been making public moves to try and win his wife back — but sources tell HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Kim has made up her mind. “Make no mistake about it, Kim is not getting back together with Kanye. Kim has not given Kanye any indication whatsoever that she wants to work it out,” they revealed. “Kim already told Kanye that their marriage was done months ago when she filed for divorce.”
Kanye West looked somber as he sat court side at the NBA game on the same day he posted the sweet throwback of him and ex Kim Kardashian. Kanye West, 44, appeared to look sad while attending an LA Lakers and Sacramento Kings game at Staples Center. The Yeezy rapper was sitting on the floor for the NBA game on Friday, Nov. 27, but seemed to have other things on his mind: likely Kim Kardashian, 41. Kanye’s outfit appeared to match his mood, as he opted to go with an all black leather outfit including an oversized leather jacket, snow pants, boots and a baseball cap.
Kim Kardashian had a big night at the People’s Choice Awards on Tuesday, but it was her emotional speech that had many fans realizing that she still has a lot of love for her ex, Kanye West. Dressed from head to toe in an all-black ensemble from Balenciaga, Kim stood in front of the audience and delivered a message filled with gratitude.
It’s no secret that Kim Kardashian is obsessed with Balenciaga right now. From her hosting slot on Saturday Night Live, during which she served three consecutive looks by Demna Gvasalia, to Paris Hilton’s wedding – the Skims founder has been spotted wearing an array of the house’s signature looks.
The music and fashion world is mourning the loss of American fashion designer and entrepreneur Virgil Abloh. On Sunday (Nov. 28), the artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear and CEO of Italian luxury fashion label, Off-White, passed away after a private battle with cancer. He was 41. “We are devastated...
A family affair! Kourtney Kardashian and fiancé Travis Barker celebrated the Blink-182 drummer‘s birthday in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with their children. Based on social media, the Poosh.com founder, 42, brought her kids Reign and Penelope Disick, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick. It’s unclear whether or not her oldest son, Mason, went on the trip.
When Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian tie the knot, the whole family will be there! HL has EXCLUSIVELY learned that their kids are acting like a ‘blended family’ and will be part of their wedding. One can expect a lot of punk rock to be played at Kourtney Kardashian and...
