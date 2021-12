We know the liver is a vital organ, but maybe we don't appreciate exactly how vital it is: The organ filters all the blood in the body to remove harmful toxins and processes fats, carbs, and sugars from everything we eat. But as with car engines, generally we don't think too much about it—until there's a problem. And liver problems aren't as rare as you might think. Certain common everyday habits can tax the liver and set it up for damage without you even knowing. These are some of the worst habits for your liver, according to science. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.

