Putin Heads To India With Eye On Military, Energy Ties

By AFP News
IBTimes
IBTimes
 4 days ago
Russian President Vladimir Putin will arrive in India on Monday for just his second overseas trip since the pandemic, seeking to bolster military and energy ties with a traditional ally being courted by Washington. In its efforts to address a rising China, Washington has set up the QUAD security...

