China’s economy expected to grow 5.3% in 2022, says govt think tank

By Syndicated Content
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (Reuters) – China’s economy is expected to grow around 5.3% in 2022, bringing the average annual growth rate forecast for 2020-2022 to 5.2%, the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS), a top government think tank, said...

The Independent

NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Auctions
AFP

