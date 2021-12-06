ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

LA Comic Con: David Yost Planning Power Rangers Reunion Series

By Connor Hutcheson
thenerdstash.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOk world, the Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers need your help! LA Comic Con saw plenty of stars this year, and one of them was David Yost. The Blue Ranger, along with co-star and personal friend Jason David Frank, held a panel for the series earlier today. There, they discussed the glory...

thenerdstash.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Los Angeles

Comic-Con Brings Back the Characters and the Spenders

Wizards, superheroes, villains and… whatever that is. They were all back at the San Diego Convention Center Friday for day one of Comic-Con’s Special Edition, a pandemic-delayed and pandemic-shortened version of the summer classic that usually attracts more than 100,000 people to San Diego’s Gaslamp Quarter. “It feels amazing. It...
SAN DIEGO, CA
ComicBook

DC's Peacemaker Debuts Obstacle Course at Comic-Con Special Edition

We're just a little over a month away from the premiere of Peacemaker, the first television series set in the DC Extended Universe to make its debut on HBO Max. The series will revolve around the ongoing adventures of Christopher Smith / Peacemaker (John Cena) after The Suicide Squad, and as the trailer released during last month's DC FanDome showed, fans can expect a unique sense of style and personality along the way. To get fans hyped for Peacemaker's unconventional mission, the series recently debuted an in-person activation at San Diego's Comic-Con Special Edition, which allows fans to go through an obstacle course of sorts dubbed "Peacemaker's Proving Ground."
COMICS
thenerdstash.com

LA Comic Con: Giancarlo Esposito Shares Breaking Bad Insight

Giancarlo Esposito is a man with an extremely prolific career. Over the last ten years, he has played many characters that can be both wholesome and purely cruel. His most famous role, Gustavo Fring of Breaking Bad, made huge waves for the career of Giancarlo Esposito. Gus is one of the most talked-about characters in the series, with many lingering theories. According to him, it was something that took a lot of time to craft and put together. At LA Comic Con, Giancarlo Esposito gave insight into creating the role at his spotlight panel.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Norris
Person
Jason David Frank
Person
David Yost
nerdreactor.com

Stan Lee Estate Created Limited-Edition Mask for L.A. Comic Con

Los Angeles Comic Con was held the weekend after San Diego Comic-Con, and it has been a crazy and fun two weekends of pop culture goodness. Fans of all walks of life came to the Los Angeles Convention Center as they cosplayed, browsed booths, and watched panels with special guests like Frank Miller (300, Batman: The Dark Knight Returns, Sin City), Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad, Far Cry 6), and more. To mark the occasion of the return of L.A. Comic Con and its 10th anniversary, the Stan Lee Estate created a limited-edition white medical mask with a Stan Lee Forever graphic logo for attendees and employees.
LOS ANGELES, CA
No Film School

San Diego Comic-Con 2021: An Overview

When San Diego moved Comic-Con from July to November this year and called it "Special Edition," I was skeptical that anything could capture the chaos and vigor that is the premiere pop culture event of the year. And I was right. Special Edition Comic-Con was not much like regular Comic-Con. It was intimate, focused on creatives, and allowed for audible conversations and floor walking without bumping into anyone.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Black America Web

‘Star Trek’ Icon Nichelle Nichols Receives NASA Honor at LA Comic-Con

Nichelle Nichols, best known as Nyota Uhura on the original Star Trek series, made her final convention appearance at L.A. Comic-Con over the weekend. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. As reported by PEOPLE, the “iconic actress, singer and dancer signed autographs,...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

The Best Comics of 2021

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. It’s beginning to look a lot like the holiday season, which means different things to different people. For some, it’s the opportunity to spend time with loved ones; for others, a chance to finally dig out Phil Spector’s Christmas album and stick it on repeat for the next month. The end of the year also means that it’s time to look back at the...
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Power Rangers#The Mighty Morphin#Quantum Continuum#Star Trek
The Stranger

Emerald City Comic-Con Is Coming — Here Are Some of the Best Panels

Listen: Emerald City Comic Con has become unstuck in time. That is to say, the comic book and pop culture convention, normally held around March, was thrown into a sort of temporal vortex by the pandemic, and now it’s floating around on the calendar like a police call box in search of a sidewalk. This year, it’s landed in early December, with a weekend (plus) of panels and guests and artists and games. And with all the pent-up demand, the schedule is crammed full of activities — an overwhelming amount! So I’ve pulled some of my favorites so you can start crafting your schedule of events.
SEATTLE, WA
L.A. Weekly

L.A. Comic Con Recommences

L.A. Comic Con — not to be confused with San Diego Comic Con — is happening now at the L.A. Convention Center. While the bigger and better known convention in S.D. had a “special edition” event last week following an all-digital version last year, this downtown gathering aims to capture its own in-person excitement with pop culture vultures and selfie-seekers via a slew of panels, merch drops and colorful cosplayers. Since it’s still a COVID-19 world, the event requires proof of vaccination, or negative test within 72 hours and face coverings at all times. Though it’s the 10th anniversary, it still might be a bit more low-key than past years if SD’s paired down vibe last week is any indication. If you’re a fan of Cobra Kai and The Karate Kid, Star Trek, The Mandalorian, CSI, Gentefied, Marvel, and the super-powered in general, there’s probably something here for you, though. L.A. Comic Con at the Los Angeles Convention Center, 1201 Figueroa St. Downtown. Dec. 3- 5. More info here.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Walker’ May Get a Prequel Series at The CW

The CW’s Walker may become the network’s latest franchise. The creative team behind the reboot of the Chuck Norris series starring Jared Padalecki is developing a prequel series, Walker: Independence, for the younger-skewing broadcaster. Independence is set in the 1800s and follows Abby Walker, who begins a quest for revenge after her husband is murdered before her eyes while the couple is heading out West. Along the way, she crosses paths with Hoyt Rawlings, a rogue in search of purpose. Their journey takes them to Independence, Texas, as they form a newfound family who struggles with the world around them. It’s not clear...
TV SERIES
mauinow.com

“Ninja Turtles” Star Ernie Reyes Jr. Heading to Maui Comic Con

Award-winning actor, martial artist, producer and director Ernie Reyes Jr. will be a Special Guest at the upcoming Maui Comic Con, taking place Dec. 11-12, 2021 at the Maui Beach Hotel. Reyes is best known for his movie roles in The Last Dragon, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Surf Ninjas, and...
KAHULUI, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
cbslocal.com

Netflix’s Most Watched Movie Of All Time

(CNN) — Dwayne Johnson has reason to break out his Teremana and end 2021 with a toast. His latest movie, “Red Notice,” is now the most watched movie in Netflix history, according to the streaming giant. “Red Notice” brought in 328.8 million viewing hours, Netflix reports, topping the previous record...
MOVIES
outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Peter Scanavino Reveals His Reaction to Learning of Carisi and Rollins’ Kiss

Law & Order: SVU star Peter Scanavino recently revealed how he felt when he learned Carisi and Rollins were finally going to kiss. Many fans know the show for the “will they won’t they” relationship with Benson and Stabler. However, Carisi and Rollins had a major will they or won’t they relationship until the season 22 finale, where they finally kissed at Totuola’s not wedding.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Keanu Reeves Had To Learn A Totally Brand New Skill For John Wick 4's Opening Scene, And I Can’t Wait

Who says you can’t teach old (or immortal) dogs new tricks? Keanu Reeves is known for his intense action franchises, and even does a pretty substantial amount of his own stunts. After over 25 years in the action game, you’d think he’d know pretty much all there is to know, but that’s not quite accurate. The Matrix franchise star had to learn a totally new skill for John Wick 4, and I honestly can’t wait to see the results on screen in the film.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Rhonda Stubbins White, Actress on Tyler Perry’s ‘Ruthless,’ Dies at 60

Rhonda Stubbins White, a veteran TV actress who most recently recurred as the cult elder Agnes on the Tyler Perry-created BET drama Ruthless, died Monday of cancer at her home in Los Angeles, a friend announced. She was 60. A Brooklyn native, White studied acting in the early 1980s at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts, training under David Gideon alongside classmates that included Alec Baldwin. In 1992, she made her onscreen debut on an episode of NBC’s Here and Now, then earned a CableACE nomination for her turn in the 1993 HBO miniseries Laurel Avenue, directed by Carl Franklin. The next year, she appeared opposite Diana Ross in the ABC telefilm Out of Darkness. She went on to play Lady Vi on NBC’s Days of Our Lives in 2000; guest-star on such series as Homicide: Life on the Street, NYPD Blue, Touched by an Angel, Chicago Hope, ER, The West Wing, The District, Charmed, Southland and Shameless; and work in films including Sunset Park (1996) and Wim Wenders’ Land of Plenty (2004). Survivors include her siblings, Gregory and Annette.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Venus and Serena Williams Stop By ‘King Richard’ Premiere as Cast Talks Portraying “The Truth About This Family”

After five nights of starry events, Hollywood’s AFI Fest closed out on Sunday with the premiere of Warner Bros.’ King Richard, plus two very special guests — the film’s subjects, Venus and Serena Williams. The sisters — who are both executive producers on the story of their journey to tennis stardom, fueled by father Richard and his extensive plans for their careers — walked the red carpet alongside Saniyya Sidney, who plays a young Venus, and Demi Singleton, who plays a young Serena, as the cast reflected on portraying the famous family. “I’ve loved Richard Williams for a lot of years,” Will...
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy