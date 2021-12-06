LA Comic Con: David Yost Planning Power Rangers Reunion Series

L.A. Comic Con — not to be confused with San Diego Comic Con — is happening now at the L.A. Convention Center. While the bigger and better known convention in S.D. had a “special edition” event last week following an all-digital version last year, this downtown gathering aims to capture its own in-person excitement with pop culture vultures and selfie-seekers via a slew of panels, merch drops and colorful cosplayers. Since it’s still a COVID-19 world, the event requires proof of vaccination, or negative test within 72 hours and face coverings at all times. Though it’s the 10th anniversary, it still might be a bit more low-key than past years if SD’s paired down vibe last week is any indication. If you’re a fan of Cobra Kai and The Karate Kid, Star Trek, The Mandalorian, CSI, Gentefied, Marvel, and the super-powered in general, there’s probably something here for you, though. L.A. Comic Con at the Los Angeles Convention Center, 1201 Figueroa St. Downtown. Dec. 3- 5. More info here.

