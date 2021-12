Russia and India have plans to work together across a range of military matters, including joint exercises, President Vladimir Putin revealed on Monday. His comments came during a meeting with Narendra Modi, the Indian prime minister, in New Delhi to discuss the long-term partnership of their nations in a number of spheres, including energy, space travel, Covid-19 vaccine production, and medicine. Putin opened the discussions by explaining that the countries were planning to "develop relations in the international arena, as well as directly in the military sphere."

WORLD ・ 3 DAYS AGO