With digital currency comes innovation, efficiency, and perhaps most importantly, equality. However, before this happens, digital currencies must become simple enough for everyone to use and accessible so that anyone can do so. As it stands today, most crypto services are difficult to use and hard to understand. Moreover, functionality such as participating in spot transactions, futures trading or staking services are not readily available for those already active in traditional markets. Therefore, for mass adoption to become a real possibility, the entire process from purchasing coins to executing a more complex trade needs to be straightforward.

COMMODITIES & FUTURE ・ 14 DAYS AGO