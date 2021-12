Celebrity offspring are getting ready to go from luxury to the country in E!'s new reality series, Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules. The new show premieres on Jan. 12 and features eight celebrity offspring working on a ranch in Steamboat Springs, Colorado. The group will work to restore and reopen Saddleback Ranch to the public after a year of shutdown and loss due to the pandemic, and find themselves in hilarious and uncomfortable situations they've definitely never been in before.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO