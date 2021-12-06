ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

The Housing First Approach Sonoma County

indybay.org
 4 days ago

The purpose of the study is to emphasize the importance of the basic human...

www.indybay.org

Comments / 0

Related
ksro.com

Sonoma County Approves Two Million for Homeless Services

Two million in funding is going to homeless services throughout the county. The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors awarded the funds this week to support five projects that will provide housing and other resources for people experiencing homelessness in Petaluma, Santa Rosa, Sonoma, Guerneville and Sebastopol. All five projects will help individuals transition from the street or encampments into safe parking or interim shelter in preparation for placement in more secure housing environments, such as permanent supportive housing and other affordable housing. The initiative leverages partnerships with cities and community groups to create paths that lead to long-term housing for unhoused people. The largest chunk of the funds will go towards a 25-unit modular housing shelter in Petaluma on Hopper Street totaling $750,000.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
northbaybiz.com

Sonoma County redistricting process faces near deadline

Sonoma County redistricting process will come to a close with map adoption on Dec. 14. The final version of a redistricting map approved by the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors at the fifth redistricting public hearing on Tuesday has been posted on the county’s website and is available for public review.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
sonomasun.com

Springs homeless project gets big boost from Sonoma County supes

The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors awarded $400,000 to Homeless Action Sonoma to support a tiny-home village in Boyes Hot Springs. HAS took ownership of the property at 18820 Highway 12 in November and plans to house 22 people in 18 Quickhaven-style shelters. The $400,000 grant is a “enough to...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
irei.com

CalPERS JV buys grocery-anchored property in Sonoma County, Calif.

Paragon Commercial Group and Canyon Partners Real Estate have acquired Washington Square, a 215,761-square-foot, multi-tenant, grocery-anchored retail shopping center in Sonoma County, Calif. A sales price was not disclosed. This acquisition marks the ninth investment completed by Paragon and its joint venture with Canyon Catalyst Fund (CCF), the CalPERS real...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
Sonoma County, CA
Government
County
Sonoma County, CA
Local
California Government
City
Sonoma, CA
Sonoma County, CA
Society
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Sonoma County to bolster oversight of affordable housing compliance after Press Democrat investigation

Sonoma County is beefing up oversight of developers’ compliance with affordable housing agreements in the wake of a Press Democrat investigation that exposed shortcomings in county monitoring at an apartment complex run by local developer Bill Gallaher’s companies. The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday directed the county’s Community...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Supervisors Settle on New District Map for Sonoma County

The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors have settled on a new district map after a long and controversial process. Yesterday, the Board of Supervisors voted to advance a map with re-drawn district boundaries and a formal adoption is slated for December 14th. The big change on the new map, is adding Roseland and Moorland, which are predominantly Latino neighborhoods, into a district with most of the rest of Santa Rosa. Most of Rohnert Park is included in District 3. The current map, which will likely be the final map, did not follow the suggestions of the 19-member Advisory Redistricting Committee, made up of people with diverse backgrounds tasked with creating an equitable map. Nine women of color on the commission published a scathing letter accusing the Board of tossing their work aside, and possibly violating the Voting Rights Act with their new map.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
sonomastatestar.com

Sonoma County Hillel celebrates Shabbat with SSU's Jewish Community

Sonoma County’s Hillel organization provides a community for Jewish students at Sonoma State, and this past Fri., Dec. 3, they hosted a Hanukkah Shabbat celebration in SSU’s Sonoma Valley Room. The event went from 6:30-8 p.m., and provided students with dinner, including homemade latkes, as well as games, music and a White Elephant gift exchange.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing First#People In Need#Homelessness
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Sonoma County supervisor wants ‘review’ of cannabis cultivation tax

Following a local industry stir prompted by the state’s threat to raise cannabis cultivation taxes, Sonoma County Supervisor James Gore requested late Tuesday to revisit the tax on pot growers at a future board meeting. “I’d like to review some sort of suspension,” Gore said, adding his hope the...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Sonoma County 2020 crop report shows milk value goes up, confirms fire impact on wine grapes

“Many challenges” for agriculture led to a 29% decline in the value of Sonoma County crops in 2020, the county Agriculture Commissioner said Tuesday. “Wildfires once again arrived during the wine grape harvest leading to a significant amount of unpicked fruit due to possible smoke taint concerns,” county Agriculture Commissioner Andrew Smith wrote in the report and shared with county supervisors. “The coronavirus pandemic brought unforeseen impacts to farms, nurseries, supply, and labor and those impacts are reflected throughout this report.”
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
indybay.org

City of Santa Rosa hires first lady African American as City Manager

Santa Rosa bridges a racial gap in politics by electing Maraskeshia Smith as the cities first African American City Manager. Smith's political background includes 21 years of government experience, not to mention roles as deputy city manager of Stockton, CA, city administrator of Oakland, CA, and director of public service in Cincinnati, OH. Smith's election "gives the city and the citizens of Santa Rosa a variety of new opportunities in programs that would benefit the locals living in the city."
SANTA ROSA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
Paso Robles Daily News

Editorial: SLO County needs a new approach on homelessness

A county-wide joint powers authority could be the solution. –Novelist Pearl Buck wrote, “The test of a civilization is the way it cares for its helpless members”. Sadly, if we were scored on how we care for our homeless neighbors, we would receive a failing grade. Every homeless encampment, overflowing shopping cart, and lonely soul sleeping on a cold sidewalk is a powerful reminder that we must do better.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
sonomastatestar.com

Ghost guns in Sonoma County rise in popularity

Mass shootings in California and the whole nation are a huge problem that needs to be fixed because too many lives have been lost, time and time again. According to the Press Democrat, President Joe Biden made a statement in April calling mass shootings an “international embarrassment” and his administration aims to curb gun violence.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
The Press Democrat

Sonoma County redistricting commissioners say Board of Supervisors abandoned their work, sidelined community outreach

Several members of a county-formed redistricting commission said Monday that when the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors disregarded a proposed map unanimously supported by the 19-member commission, they devalued extensive community outreach that had prioritized equitable representation. The criticism was first aired late Saturday in a letter signed by nine...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
indybay.org

Solving Homelessness with Rental Vouchers

Many of the efforts we see in Sonoma County and all around the country have focused on providing temporary housing solutions. This has proved to be relatively ineffective, as this leaves more room for people to end up back on the streets. According to Andrew Henning at Opening Doors Marin, 94% of the 416 people utilizing Rent Voucher services through Opening Doors have stayed housed and off the streets. Rental Vouchers require tenants to pay 30% of their income in rent, and the voucher covers the rest. As they are better able to get back on their feet, tennants eventually begin paying the full amount of the rent. Permanent housing efforts such as the one exemplified by Opening Doors Marin have proven to be one of the most long-term solutions to homelessness. Sonoma County has already begun implementing this strategy in some areas, and we must continue to implement it in all the other areas if we want the most effective solution possible. It will be costly, but it is achievable if we completely reshift all of our mental, physical and financial efforts from temporary to permanent housing. 74.4 billion dollars of California’s budget are being allocated to homelessness efforts, and the organizations who receive this money would be wise to funnel it into Rent Vouchers and permanent housing.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

So far, Sonoma County Amazon project cautiously favored

An environmentalist and local officials alike cautiously favor a proposed Amazon distribution center being planned near the Charles Schulz-Sonoma County Airport. At least they like the proposed location because it is zoned commercial. They want to see more details, though, especially any study on the impact it will have on surrounding traffic.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
indybay.org

LGBTQ+ Mental Health and Suicide in Sonoma County

Many members of the LGBTQ+ community suffer from mental health concerns, including depression and anxiety, which have led many to attempt and commit suicide. We decided to look at what factors contribute to the LGBTQ+ community's higher rate of depression and suicide. Through a series of interviews with a seventeen-question has interview guide and snowball sampling, and we discovered critical characteristics that increased anxiety, depression, and suicide in the LGBTQ+ population, such as a sense of isolation and a lack of supportive resources.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
indybay.org

Homelessness and Policy in Sonoma County

Due to the ongoing crisis of homelessness in Sonoma County, this study aims to examine underlying causes, resources, and solutions that have been implemented to remedy this problem. Particularly, this study examines what are the main causes and proposed solutions and policy that can address the crisis effectively. It is desired to understand what policies are needed to address the homeless crisis in Sonoma County. Students from Sonoma State university undergo qualitative research methods and interview advocates, front line workers, and elected officials to get firsthand perspectives of needed policy for the community they serve. Data collected are from 23 interviews conducted from most areas of Sonoma County. Analysis shows that underlying causes of homelessness are policy toward economic development in the United States have contributed to a systemic problem of inflation, stagnant wages, housing shortage, and stigma. Resources are fragmented and cannot address the issue effectively. Interviews demonstrate hope in current developments and desire to act now with safe parking, supported camps, and tiny homes while current developments are being implemented. Policy is desired on the federal level to reimplement housing projects that were historically effective. Also, it is desired that all cities in Sonoma County work as a community to address the crisis with public education, connectivity with resources, and effective program implementation with the insight from the homeless community. Further research is needed on an ongoing basis to identify effective methods and root out less effective and costly methods of addressing the homeless crisis.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
The Press Democrat

Sonoma County supervisor accuses board of ‘bogus’ closed-session meeting as redistricting dispute escalates

County’s redistricting progress, at a glance Every 10 years state and federal law requires counties to redraw supervisorial districts in order to ensure each district contains a relatively equal number of residents and address other demographic concerns. The board in decades past has given the sheriff, district attorney and county’s clerk-recorder-assessor responsibility for drawing up the maps, but changes to state law last year allowed counties to establish advisory commissions for that purpose. The Board of Supervisors has final say all the same. This year the board opted to create a diverse redistricting commission to improve equity and representation in county government. Its charge was to draw more equitable boundaries that meet state and federal law. The 19-member commission spent four months collecting public input via outreach sessions with local stakeholders, such as coastal residents and Roseland residents, and worked with a consulting demographer to explore map options. On Nov. 2, the commission recommended map 51162 NDC D. On Nov. 29, the Board of Supervisors endorsed a different map that splits downtown Santa Rosa along Highway 101, while unifying Roseland and Moorland with much of the rest of the city, and retains the split of Rohnert Park in two separate districts. Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting 8:45 a.m., Board of Supervisors Chambers 575 Administration Drive, Room 102A Santa Rosa, CA 95403 Click here for more information on the maps under consideration by the board.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy