ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

China’s economy expected to grow 5.3% in 2022, says govt think tank

By Syndicated Content
101 WIXX
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (Reuters) – China’s economy is expected to grow around 5.3% in 2022, bringing the average annual growth rate forecast for 2020-2022 to 5.2%, the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS), a top government think tank, said...

wixx.com

Comments / 0

Related
101 WIXX

China’s Xi responsible for Uyghur ‘genocide’, unofficial tribunal says

BEIJING (Reuters) – An unofficial tribunal of lawyers and campaigners said on Thursday that Chinese President Xi Jinping bore primary responsibility for what it said was genocide, crimes against humanity and torture of Uyghurs and Kazakhs in Xinjiang. “The People’s Republic of China (PRC) has committed genocide, crimes against...
CHINA
101 WIXX

Japan’s Q4 business mood likely improved, Omicron clouds outlook: Reuters poll

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s business mood improved in the three months to December and exports continued to benefit from robust global demand in November, a Reuters poll showed, offering policymakers hope the economy is gradually emerging from its pandemic-induced slump. The data would bode well for the Bank...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Chinese central banker says market can handle developer debt

Financial markets can cope with the impact of a Chinese real estate developer that is struggling to avoid defaulting on $310 billion in debt, the central bank governor said Thursday, in a new effort to assure the public the economy can be shielded from fallout.Yi Gang’s comments by video to a seminar in Hong Kong added to indications Beijing has no plans to bail out Evergrande Group. Fears of a default have rattled financial markets, but economists say the ruling Communist Party wants to avoid sending the wrong signal at a time when it is trying to force companies...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tank
Person
Jacqueline Wong
101 WIXX

Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

(Reuters) – Australia will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines for children aged 5 to 11 from Jan. 10, while U.S. regulators expanded eligibility for booster shots to 16- and 17-year-olds amid rising concerns about the new Omicron variant. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS. EUROPE. * European Union countries are expected to agree...
WORLD
AFP

China's debt-crippled Evergrande defaults: Fitch

Debt-crippled Chinese property giant Evergande has defaulted for the first time, Fitch Ratings agency said Thursday, as authorities scrambled to avoid contagion throughout the world's second biggest economy. On Thursday, Fitch confirmed the company had defaulted for the first time on more than $1.2 billion worth of bond debt, as it downgraded the firm's status to a restricted default rating. 
ECONOMY
The Independent

China tightens control to restrain currency's rise

China’s central bank is trying to restrain the rise of the yuan after the currency hit a 2 1/2-year high against the dollar.Commercial banks were ordered Thursday to increase the amount of their foreign currency deposits that are held as reserves for the second time this year. That reduces the amount available for trading, making it easier for Beijing to manage the exchange rate.The People’s Bank of China is trying to make the yuan’s state-set exchange rate more flexible and market-oriented but has intervened over the past year to restrain its rise. Those controls are an irritant in relations...
ECONOMY
AFP

Omicron, China fallout send global markets lower

European and US stock markets dropped Thursday as traders tracked developments surrounding the Omicron coronavirus variant and fallout from the Chinese property crisis. Two major Chinese property firms have defaulted on $1.6 billion worth of bonds to overseas creditors, Fitch Ratings agency said Thursday, as contagion spreads within the country's debt-ridden real estate sector.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Think Tank#Govt#Reuters#Cass
The Independent

Services sector reaches pre-pandemic levels despite GDP slowdown

The UK’s all-important services sector has finally bounced back to where it was nearly two years ago before the pandemic hit, an official estimate has shown.While the rate of economic growth slowed down in October, the services sector, which includes everything from restaurants to accountants, managed to reach its February 2020 levels again for the first time.The recovery is, however, running at two speeds. Consumer-facing services, such as restaurants, are still 5.2% below their pre-pandemic levels, while all other services are 1.4% ahead.The news came as the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that gross domestic product (GDP), a key...
BUSINESS
101 WIXX

Japan’s cash in circulation grows at slowest pace in 19 months

TOKYO (Reuters) – The total amount of money circulating in Japan rose at the slowest annual pace in 19 months in November, as firms and households saw less need to hoard cash with the economy emerging from the initial shock caused by the COVID-19 crisis. The data underscores how...
ECONOMY
101 WIXX

German exports shoot up 4.1% in October

BERLIN (Reuters) – German exports grew far more than expected in October despite persisting supply bottlenecks in manufacturing, data showed on Thursday, suggesting Europe’s biggest economy could be on its way to recovery. Seasonally adjusted exports increased by 4.1% on the month after consecutively falling in August and...
ECONOMY
CBS News

Evergrande defaults on $1.2B in foreign bonds, Fitch says, as China intervenes in debt-ridden real estate sector

Beijing — Two major Chinese property firms have defaulted on $1.6 billion worth of bonds to overseas creditors, Fitch Ratings agency said Thursday, as contagion spreads within the country's debt-ridden real estate sector. China's government sparked a crisis within the property industry when it launched a drive last year to curb excessive debt among real estate firms as well as rampant consumer speculation.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Auctions
Country
China
The Independent

Asian markets mixed as investors wait for U.S. inflation

Asian stock markets were mixed Thursday as investors waited for U.S. inflation data that might influence the Federal Reserve s decision on when to roll back economic stimulus.Shanghai Hong Kong and Seoul advanced. Tokyo and Sydney declined.Wall Street rose for a third day Wednesday as anxiety about the coronavirus's omicron variant eased.Traders were looking ahead to Friday's report of U.S. consumer inflation in November for indications of whether the Federal Reserve will feel more pressure to cool prices by rolling back stimulus that is boosting stock prices. Fed officials meet next week for the last time in 2021....
MARKETS
104.1 WIKY

Hope rally turns choppy as hot U.S. inflation looms

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Stocks rose in choppy trade on Thursday as worries about the economic impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant ebbed but increasing caution ahead of U.S. inflation data capped other risk assets such as oil and the Australian dollar. Bonds were nursing losses since a brighter virus...
BUSINESS
AFP

China's Evergrande: How will a 'controlled demolition' impact the economy?

As Chinese real estate behemoth Evergrande reportedly prepares for a government-backed mega-restructure, here is an explainer on what Beijing's bid to limit a contagion could mean for the wider economy: The Chinese government sparked a crisis in the property industry when it launched a drive last year to curb excessive debt among real estate firms as well as rampant consumer speculation.
REAL ESTATE
ElectronicsWeekly.com

US gains Asian influence as China loses it

The Asian power balance shifted towards the US last year reports Australian think tank the Lowry Institute. The annual index awards points for military capability and defence networks; economic, diplomatic and cultural influence; resilience; and future resources. The U.S. scored 82.2 points, up from 81.6 in 2020. China received 74.6...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Japan economy contracts 3.6% in 3Q on weaker spending, trade

Japan s economy contracted at a 3.6% annual rate in July-September, according to a revised estimate released Wednesday.The downgraded growth estimate for the last quarter, down from an earlier report of a 3.0% contraction, reflected weaker consumer spending and trade, the government said. In quarterly terms, the measure used for most economies, the economy contracted 0.9%, compared to the earlier estimate of a 0.8% contraction. The world’s third-largest economy has been mired in recession and struggling to recover from the impact of waves of coronavirus infections. The latest outbreak, in the late summer, has receded for now with a...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy