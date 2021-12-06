ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

COMMENTARY: Court of public opinion

By LAURA WILLIAMSON
Times and Democrat
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kyle Rittenhouse trial is a case study in why public opinion doesn’t (and shouldn’t) matter in a court of law. Everyone, white or Black, should be able to plead self-defense. Even if the public hates them. Rittenhouse rose to infamy last year after he was arrested for shooting...

