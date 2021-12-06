Podcast Listening Soars, According To Latest Edison ‘Share Of Ear’ Data.

Young people can laugh along and play games with their favorite influencers thanks to this show. Many podcasts today center around heavy topics, educational conversations or current events that resonate mostly with millennials or boomers. “Smartless” brings on guests who are often famous scientists, politicians or world figures, many of whom spark more intricate conversations. Bailey Sarian’s “Dark History” discusses heavy historical events that are often swept under the rug. “The Joe Rogan Experience” dips into strange waters, and at times, provokes controversy. Podcasts like these form the majority of the popular podcasts on apps like Spotify. But how well do these sorts of podcasts cater toward younger generations, like Generation Z? Maybe “zoomers” are looking for a listen that’s more light-hearted or a show that invites on influencers or other new, young names. “Zane and Heath Unfiltered” is for younger listeners who are searching for a podcast that deals with influencers, TikTok and crazy, silly, but pleasantly entertaining stories that the other podcast giants don’t pay much attention to.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 11 DAYS AGO