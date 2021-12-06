ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Podcast Listening Soars, According To Latest Edison ‘Share Of Ear’ Data.

insideradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the last several years, podcast reach and audience shares have exploded, according to Edison Research’s Share of Ear report. Its latest update – made public by Westwood One – shows 27.4% of 18- to 34-year-olds now listen to podcasts on a daily basis. That is up 43% from 2019. And...

www.insideradio.com

GeekyGadgets

Samsung Free app gets new podcasts with Listen Tab

Samsung has announced that its Samsung Free app with get a range of new podcasts with a new Listen Tab on the app. The feature is launching on the Samsung Free app in various countries in Europe and this also includes the UK. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., today announced that...
CELL PHONES
insideradio.com

Latest ‘Share Of Ear’ Shows AM/FM At 40%, With Streaming's Cut Now 15%.

The just-released results of Edison Research's “Share of Ear” for Q3 2021 shows AM/FM radio's slice of audio time among persons 18+ at 40%, as reported in Westwood One's latest “Everyone's Listening” blog. The bigger story for radio is its 75% share of ad-supported audio among 18+, far-and-away the leader over podcasts at 11%, ad-supported Pandora at 6%, and ad-supported Spotify and SiriusXM at 4% each. AM/FM also continues to dominate in-car listening with an 88% share of ad-supported audio time, while on smart speakers it leads with a 39% share, according to Edison's study.
AMERICAS
studybreaks.com

‘Zane and Heath Unfiltered’ Is a Wholesome Podcast for Gen Z Listeners

Young people can laugh along and play games with their favorite influencers thanks to this show. Many podcasts today center around heavy topics, educational conversations or current events that resonate mostly with millennials or boomers. “Smartless” brings on guests who are often famous scientists, politicians or world figures, many of whom spark more intricate conversations. Bailey Sarian’s “Dark History” discusses heavy historical events that are often swept under the rug. “The Joe Rogan Experience” dips into strange waters, and at times, provokes controversy. Podcasts like these form the majority of the popular podcasts on apps like Spotify. But how well do these sorts of podcasts cater toward younger generations, like Generation Z? Maybe “zoomers” are looking for a listen that’s more light-hearted or a show that invites on influencers or other new, young names. “Zane and Heath Unfiltered” is for younger listeners who are searching for a podcast that deals with influencers, TikTok and crazy, silly, but pleasantly entertaining stories that the other podcast giants don’t pay much attention to.
TV & VIDEOS
Edison
insideradio.com

Spotify’s Year-End Podcast Listening Data Shows A Rise In Co-Listening.

It is not just the most listened-to podcasts this year that Spotify is offering as part of its annual year-end wrap up. The company is also shedding some light on how fast podcasting has grown during the past year for listeners and advertisers alike. While the data is for one app, it offers some clues to how podcasting overall has seen its reach expand during the past year.
BUSINESS
thepaleomom.com

TWV Podcast Episode 484: Answering Listener Questions LIVE!

This week is a unique show taken from Stacy and Dr. Sarah’s live Q&A session on Patreon. If you’ve not joined the Patreon family, your subscription goes to support this show, gets you direct access to Stacy and Dr. Sarah, behind the scene content, and a bonus ad-free show every week!
TV & VIDEOS
insideradio.com

Amy Brown Podcast Network Adds Show Focused On Grief.

Amy Brown, co-host of the syndicated country radio program “The Bobby Bones Show” and host of the 4 Things with Amy Brown podcast, is adding another show to The Amy Brown Podcast Network. Here After with Megan Devine is a weekly podcast guiding listeners through what to do when life goes horribly wrong. In each episode, Devine -- who is a best-selling author, psychotherapist, and grief advocate with over 20 years of experience – shares her approach to grief. The show aims to open a conversation about the limits of conventional approaches to loss.
ENTERTAINMENT
#Podcasting#Cumulus Media#Fm Radio#Edison Research#Westwood One
insideradio.com

Nielsen Audio Apps Back Online Following Daylong Outage.

Several of Nielsen Audio’s most widely used online applications – including Tapscan, PDAWeb, Nielsen Radio eBook, Nielsen Audio Analyzer, Nielsen Audio Downloader, RADAR Web, RNIS, 18/21+ Comp Report and Sports Ratings – are back online after being inaccessible for most of Monday, Dec. 6. “We have resolved the issue and...
TECHNOLOGY
Punknews.org

Listen to Punknews Podcast #570!

Episode #570 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode John, Em, and Hallie are back to the news. They discuss the new Lenny Bull song, Bob Vylan's upcoming album and video, Rudimentary Peni reissues, and Oceanator's new ska song with JER. They also pay tribute to the late Mick Rock, talk about Scowl's killer new LP, Fucked Up's David Comes to Life rarities comp, and much more. Listen to the episode below.
MUSIC
insideradio.com

Format Report Card: News/Talk, Adult R&B, Contemporary Christian Continue To Match Or Pass '19-'20 Levels.

With one month left of 2021, clear trends have emerged among the radio format movers and shakers for the year, based on Inside Radio's analysis of Nielsen PPM cross-market average quarter-hour share data for Monday-Sunday 6am-midnight. Formats with share delivery among persons 6+ for January-November 2021 which either match or surpass their shares for the same period in 2019 and 2020 include News/Talk, Adult R&B, Contemporary Christian, Spanish Contemporary and Adult Hits.
ENTERTAINMENT
insideradio.com

DC Radio Icon Donnie Simpson Launches Podcast Network.

Veteran radio personality Donnie Simpson partners with Podville Media for the launch of “The Donnie Simpson Show Podcast.” The ten-episode series, sponsored by AARP, will feature in-depth audio and video interviews with renowned musicians, comedians and actors. The first three episodes, which are available now, feature Smokey Robinson,...
ENTERTAINMENT
insideradio.com

Hollywood’s Imagine Entertainment Creates Audio Arm With iHeartMedia.

Hollywood power players Brian Grazer and Ron Howard, the men behind Imagine Entertainment, have launched a new podcast division. Imagine Audio is being fueled by an exclusive slate deal with iHeartMedia. The alliance will bring a series of co-produced, unscripted podcasts that will expand Imagine’s intellectual property verticals beyond the traditional movie and television screens.
BUSINESS
Business Insider

3 ways to add channels to your Roku

You can add channels on Roku via the device, the mobile app, or the Roku website. Nearly every streaming service is available as a Roku channel — everything from Netflix and HBO Max to CBS All Access and Peacock. The Roku Channel is one channel option that lets you access...
ELECTRONICS
insideradio.com

Report: Car Radio Still The Main Source For Listening To Music.

Radio continues to be the go-to for music listeners across key markets, including the U.S., Britain, Germany, Indonesia and Australia. According to data from YouGov Profiles, 54% of U.S. consumers say they listen to music via car radio. In Australia, three-in-five consumers (61%) listen to music on the car radio. In Germany, the number is 58% and in Great Britain its 58%. In contrast, in Indonesia the number is only 27%.
MUSIC
insideradio.com

Oldies Returns To AM Dial In Allentown-Bethlehem Market.

Hits of the 60s and 70s from the Beatles, the Bee Gees, the Four Seasons the Grass Roots and Elvis Presley are back on the AM dial in the Allentown-Bethlehem, PA market. iHeartMedia flipped WSAN to “Real Oldies 1470,” ending a two-year run as an all-podcast station. “I am super...
MUSIC
djcity.com

Listen to DJ Gravity’s DJcity Podcast Mix

03. DaBaby – BOP. 07. French Montana ft. Drake – No Stylist – Jordan Crisp Hype Edit. 09. Yung Joc – It’s Going Down – Starting From Scratch Dancehall Remix (Eighty Five Riddim) 10. Baby Cham ft. Alicia Keys – Ghetto Story (Eighty Five Riddim) 11. Million Stylez – Miss...
WORLD

