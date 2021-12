Prioritising well-being in the workspace, along with optimised office space, enhances the productivity of employees and businesses. Mental health and wellbeing support is needed more than ever. A recent YouGov survey showed 37 per cent of employees in the UK are suffering worse mental health now compared to pre-Covid levels. The same survey found work had a big impact on mental health figures, where 66 per cent of respondents attributed worsening mental health to their work life, and 28 per cent believing their employer is currently not doing enough to safeguard their mental health. According to Westfield Health, mental health-related workplace absenteeism cost the UK economy £14 billion in 2020.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 9 DAYS AGO