Traveo II and PSoC 4

NanoEdge AI Studio Version 3 is the first major upgrade of the software tool for machine learning applications that ST acquired with Cartesiam earlier this year. STMicroelectronics has launched Version 3 of NanoEdge AI Studio, the first major upgrade of the software tool for machine-learning applications that ST acquired with Cartesiam earlier this year. The new version comes as the shift of AI capabilities from the cloud to the edge offers manufacturers phenomenal potential to fundamentally improve industrial processes, optimize maintenance costs, and deliver innovative functions in equipment that can sense, process data, and act locally to improve latency and information security. Applications include connected devices, household appliances, and industrial automation.
