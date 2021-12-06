Traveo II and PSoC 4

Marvell has launched the industry's first automotive multi-gig Ethernet camera bridge for video distribution in in-vehicle networks. As cars become smarter, connected and software-oriented, scalable automotive solutions will increasingly power software-defined vehicles. The key technology for scalability is an Ethernet backbone that connects all domain electronic control units (ECUs) as well as cameras and sensors to central compute devices in the vehicle. In line with this, Marvell has unveiled the industry’s first multi-gig Ethernet camera bridge solution, 88QB5224, for best-in-class video distribution in connected vehicles. This device is the latest addition to Marvell’s Brightlane automotive portfolio, which is delivering a host of innovative and secure solutions for the vehicles of the future.

