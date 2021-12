Op-Ed by Beth Ann Rosica, Former Candidate for Mayor of West Chester Borough. When I decided to run for Mayor of West Chester, I did not expect to win. Most Libertarians and other smaller parties have an uphill battle in our two-party dominated system. My goal had been to raise awareness and to give voters a viable alternative. Later, I started to think that our campaign might be competitive. My enthusiasm grew each day that I went out door-knocking and talked to potential voters. Many expressed dissatisfactions with the current Borough politics and responded favorably to the ideas in my platform. They were enthusiastic to support positive change and a localized, community approach to government. The fact that I had a solid platform with concrete plans to implement quickly also helped.

