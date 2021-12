Compared to almost any other public health or environmental problem, the presence of toxic lead in drinking water is an easy one to fix. Congress is giving the country a chance to do so. Lead is almost never found naturally in water, instead we’ve been putting it there for the last thousand years by transporting drinking water through pipes made from it. Take away the lead pipe, and the lead rapidly disappears from the water. ...

