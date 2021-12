Back to school and back to the office means back to commuting and that may be some of what is behind the continued increase in podcast mobile download numbers from Libsyn. It says 89.18% of all downloads for shows it hosts went to a mobile device during October. That was up slightly from a month earlier. Libsyn also reports that 10.54% of downloads went to desktop computers, a small slide from a month earlier when they were 10.6%. It also says that 0.28% of October’s downloads went to smart speakers and gaming devices.

