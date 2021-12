The Riverhounds SC kicked off its preparations for 2022 by picking up contract options on nine players who will return next season. Headlining the group locked in for next year is Kenardo Forbes, an All-USL Second Team selection and the team’s longest-tenured player, who will be back for a fifth season in the Pittsburgh midfield. Forwards Russell Cicerone and Alex Dixon, the team’s top two scorers from a season ago, also will return for a second season in the Steel City.

