Electronics

Your Chromecast Now Integrates Perfectly with Free Pluto TV

By Andrew Heinzman
reviewgeek.com
 4 days ago

You can now access over 300 free Pluto TV channels from the Chromecast with Google TV’s integrated channel guide. Simply install Pluto TV on your device and visit the “Live” tab on your Google TV home screen to...

www.reviewgeek.com

chromeunboxed.com

Pluto TV now integrated into Google TV’s “Live” tab, free Peacock Premium for a limited time

The Chromecast with Google TV has a “Live” tab at the top of its UI that’s been reserved for Youtube TV since the launch of the device. If you aren’t a Youtube TV subscriber, then you’ll probably notice that there simply is no Live tab on your interface. It effectively disappears when it’s not useful. This is something Google is popular for doing on Chrome OS, and apparently across its TV services now.
