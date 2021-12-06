ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Week: Consumer borrowing, job openings, Costco earns

By associatedpress
Weekly unemployment claims fall to 184,000, lowest figure since 1969

The number of new unemployment claims fell last week to 184,000, the lowest figure in over five decades, another sign of strong economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Weekly unemployment claims by dropped 43,000 from the week prior to the lowest such figure Sept. 1969, the Labor Department announced Thursday.
Why unemployment claims are at their lowest in decades

Initial claims for unemployment benefits (a proxy for applications) fell last week to their lowest level since Sept. 6, 1969, according to the Labor Department. That statistic includes a seasonal adjustment, a standard practice meant to account for labor patterns at different times of year. The Covid pandemic has complicated that adjustment, economists said.
Americans leaving jobs in almost record levels

Americans are quitting their jobs in near-record numbers, according to the latest data released by the US Department of Labor, with over four million leaving their places of employment in October. Approximately 4.2 million people quit their jobs in the month of October, the third highest number on record to...
US jobless claims at 52-year low amid seasonal volatility

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits plunged last week to the lowest level in 52 years, more evidence that the U.S. job market is recovering from last year’s coronavirus recession. Unemployment claims dropped by 43,000 to 184,000 last week, the lowest since September 1969, the Labor Department said Thursday. The […]
U.S. job openings jump to 11 million in October

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. job openings surged in October, suggesting a recent moderation in employment growth was because of a shortage of workers rather than ebbing demand. Job openings, a measure of labor demand, increased 431,000 to 11.0 million on the last day of October, the Labor Department said...
683,0000 Retail Workers Quit Their Jobs in October As Labor Shortages Persist

As a record number of people quit their jobs, labor shortages are becoming an even bigger problem for retailers who need to keep stores staffed this holiday season. Roughly 4.2 million people, or 2.8% of U.S. workers, quit their jobs in October, according to data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Transportation, warehousing, and utilities and finance saw the most quits in October. The number of people who quit their retail jobs in October was 683,0000, at a rate of 4.4%. While this number was slightly down from the roughly 685,0000 retail workers who left their jobs in September, mass quitting...
Where to Buy Costco Stock if It Falls on Earnings

Costco Wholesale (COST) - Get Costco Wholesale Corporation Report has been on fire until the past week, leading the charge as the markets swooned. Now the retailer is due to report earnings after the close on Thursday. On Wednesday it had investors asking if Costco could keep up its strong...
U.S. Companies Expected to Increase Salaries in 2022

Businesses are likely to increase salaries budgets in 2022 by 3.9 percent according to a study by The Conference Board. Gad Levanon, head of the Labor Market Institute at The Conference Board, joined Cheddar to provide additional details about the survey's findings. He attributed the anticipated salary hikes to companies looking to retain current employees, a desire to attract a new crop of workers, and surging inflation.
Consumer: Midlands Manufacturer expanding, creating new jobs

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–A pipe Manufacturer is expanding its operations in Richland County, creating 100 new jobs. According to the Governor’s Office, AMERICAN Spiralweld Pipe Company will invest 40 million dollars in expanding its facility in Columbia. The expansion is expected to be complete by 2025. If you are...
U.S. consumer credit moderates in October

U.S. consumer credit increased $16.9 billion in October, down from a $27.8 billion gain in September, according to Federal Reserve data released Tuesday. Economists had been expecting a $25 billion gain, according to the Wall Street Journal forecast. That's an annual growth rate of 4.7% in October, down from a 7.7% gain in the prior month. Revolving credit, like credit cards, rose 7.8% after an 11.7% gain in September. Nonrevolving credit, typically auto and student loans, rose 3.7% after a 6.5% growth rate in the prior month. This category of credit is much less volatile. It fell briefly at the start of the pandemic before returning to steady growth, although more recently, it has been depressed by the lack of supply of new cars. The data does not include mortgage loans, which is the largest category of household debt.
Labor Productivity Rate Falls at the Fastest Pace Since 1960

Labor productivity declined 5.2% from the previous three-month period, worse than the Dow Jones estimate for a drop of 5%. That was the biggest quarterly decline since the second quarter of 1960. Labor productivity fell at the fastest rate in more than 60 years in the third quarter, according to...
How To Earn Consumer Trust With Your Market Research

Rodolphe Barrere is co-founder and CEO of Potloc, a market research company pioneering a new approach to extracting consumer insights. In 2019, a Pew Research Center survey found that nearly 80% of U.S. adults were “somewhat” or “very” concerned about how companies used their personal digital data. In addition, new trust issues and lack of consumer confidence have arisen with the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and the surge in the adoption of online services. These trends are worrying for polling and market research firms that rely heavily on gaining people’s trust.
