Russell Wilson grew up in a household where education was held in the highest esteem. Yes, it was evident from a pretty early age that Wilson had substantial athletic gifts, ones that would eventually lead to him becoming a Pro-Bowl quarterback who was also good enough at baseball to get drafted out out of high school and in college, but he also grew up in a house where both of his parents held graduate degrees from prestigious universities, and with a grandfather who spent 22 years serving as the president of Norfolk State University and a grandmother who was both a doctor and a teacher.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO