ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Travel firms suffer plummeting credit scores

By Phil Davies
Travel Weekly
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTravel businesses’ credit scores have plummeted during the pandemic while other sectors are recovering well from the impact of Covid-19, new research reveals. Business credit score levels were back up to the pre-pandemic average of 44 by September, compared to a score of 40 throughout most of lockdown, according to Experian,...

travelweekly.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
South Whidbey Herald

The Best Credit Repair Companies to Use for Repairing Scores

Now let’s get your finances taken care of! Your credit score has a significant impact on almost every part of your life. Low-credit-score individuals will spend thousands extra each year on vehicle insurance, loan payments, and mortgage prices. A poor credit score may even prohibit you from obtaining employment. There...
PERSONAL FINANCE
mediafeed.org

What credit score do you need to buy a car?

Because a credit score is an important indicator for determining a consumer’s creditworthiness when buying a car, those with excellent credit histories tend to have an easier time borrowing money on favorable terms compared to those with lower credit scores. However, industry data shows that high-risk borrowers remain viable candidates for auto loans. In other words, there is no universally defined credit score needed to buy a car.
ECONOMY
CreditCards.com

Credit score required for the Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards card

This rewards card is a favorite among foodies and entertainment fans, but you’ll need a good to excellent credit score to qualify. The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of our partner offers may have expired. Please review our list of best credit cards, or use our CardMatch™ tool to find cards matched to your needs. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page.
CREDITS & LOANS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Scores#Credit Risk#Experian#The East Midlands
Itproportal

Almost all firms have suffered a breach due to supply chain weaknesses

Virtually all firms in the UK have suffered a data breach due to cybersecurity weaknesses in their supply chain. This is according to a new report from cybersecurity firm BlueVoyant. Surveying more than 1,200 C-suite executives around the world for the report, BlueVoyant found that 97 percent of UK businesses...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CreditCards.com

Credit score needed for the BankAmericard

If you’re looking for a balance transfer credit card with a long interest-free period, the BankAmericard® could be the answer. To qualify, you’ll need a credit score of 670 or higher. The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of our...
CREDITS & LOANS
American Banker

Amex adds more countries to cross-border credit-score service

Two years after American Express began enabling immigrants to tap into their home-country credit scores, the company is expanding the service to cover people from four additional nations. People arriving in the United States from Brazil, Nigeria, Kenya and the Dominican Republic are now eligible to use credit histories from...
CREDITS & LOANS
WRAL

No Credit Score? No Problem! Just Hand Over More Data.

For decades, the arbiters of creditworthiness have been two powerful groups: the Big Three credit bureaus, which keep files on roughly 200 million consumers, and score creators like FICO, which turn that raw data into a three-digit key to credit cards, car loans, mortgages and more. But with tens of...
CREDITS & LOANS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Travel
koamnewsnow.com

7 Steps to Improve Your Credit Score Right Now

Taking the time to review and improve your credit score can improve your financial position and help you weather an economic setback. Increasing your credit score can lead to lower interest rates on everything from a mortgage or personal loan to credit cards and student loans. A lower interest rate means lower monthly payments, freeing up money you can use to bolster your emergency fund, pay down debt or save up for a college fund or retirement.
PERSONAL FINANCE
94.1 Duke FM

Payments firm Klarna’s Jan-Sep losses grow on soured credits

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Losses for Swedish payments firm Klarna deepened in the year to the end of September, while transactions using its platform jumped in the final three months of the period, results published on Friday showed. Operating losses at Klarna, a “buy now, pay later” company, widened to 3.13...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

U.S. consumer credit moderates in October

U.S. consumer credit increased $16.9 billion in October, down from a $27.8 billion gain in September, according to Federal Reserve data released Tuesday. Economists had been expecting a $25 billion gain, according to the Wall Street Journal forecast. That's an annual growth rate of 4.7% in October, down from a 7.7% gain in the prior month. Revolving credit, like credit cards, rose 7.8% after an 11.7% gain in September. Nonrevolving credit, typically auto and student loans, rose 3.7% after a 6.5% growth rate in the prior month. This category of credit is much less volatile. It fell briefly at the start of the pandemic before returning to steady growth, although more recently, it has been depressed by the lack of supply of new cars. The data does not include mortgage loans, which is the largest category of household debt.
PERSONAL FINANCE
6abc

Consumer Reports reveals the truth about credit score apps

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Apps that promise instant access to your score are popular, but do they work? A new Consumer Reports investigation might have you thinking twice before clicking to get your score. Credit score apps like Credit Karma, Experian Credit Report and others promise instant access to credit scores,...
CELL PHONES
CreditCards.com

Credit score needed for the Discover it Miles card

You’ll need a good or excellent credit score to qualify for the Discover it Miles card, but there are ways to boost your credit score if you don’t quite qualify. The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of our partner offers may have expired. Please review our list of best credit cards, or use our CardMatch™ tool to find cards matched to your needs. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page.
CREDITS & LOANS
KOMO News

Credit score apps provide access but are they worth it?

Credit scores are used for everything from getting a mortgage to getting a job, and so it only makes sense to know what your personal credit score is. Online apps like Credit Karma, Experian Credit Report and others promise to provide users with instant access to their credit scores along with other features that include credit score monitoring.
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet

Ant Group Creates Credit-Scoring Company with State Sponsors

The new company will be named Qiantang Credit Reporting. Ant will have a 35% ownership stake, China's central bank said. Jack Ma’s Ant Group payments company is establishing a credit score company with state sponsors, the Peoples Bank of China announced Friday. The move is part of an Ant restructuring...
BUSINESS
Travel Weekly

Business travel chiefs lobby government departments over Covid curbs

Government departments have been directly lobbied by business travel firm chiefs over the lack of engagement with the sector over Covid restrictions. Advisors from the Department of Transport, Department of Culture Media and Sport and the Department of Business Energy and Industry Strategy fielded questions covering the traffic light system, entry requirements and the cost of Covid-19 testing.
SMALL BUSINESS
Travel Weekly

DoSomethingDifferent.com renews Tipto membership

Attractions and experience provider DoSomethingDifferent.com has renewed its membership with supplier marketing organisation Tipto for 2022. A member of Tipto for the last 10 years, DSD said it “greatly values” the organisation’s work in bringing suppliers and agents together at face-to-face events throughout the UK. DSD is...
ECONOMY
Travel Weekly

Leeds Bradford airport outlines net zero carbon target

A detailed plan has been unveiled by Leeds Bradford airport (LBA) to become a net zero carbon airport by 2030. The Yorkshire airport’s roadmap is focussed on emissions that it is directly responsible for and is fully in control of. This includes decarbonising intensive terminal operations across the 260,000...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy