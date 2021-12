It’s no secret that Riley has risen up the coaching rankings quickly, named to his first offensive coordinator position at 26 and his first head coaching gig at just 33 years old. At the time he was the youngest head coach in FBS. Riley is now the second youngest coach in the Pac-12, just behind new Washington State head coach Jake Dickert, also 38, by a few months. He is youngest head coach in the Pac-12 by an average of 20 years. The next closest head coach is Arizona’s Jedd Fisch (45).

