Flames Come Alive Late, But Vegas Streak Continues

Start packing the bags (again) and getting the passports ready (again) because the Flames are hitting the road (again). Calgary just finished a three game homestand that saw them go 2-1-0 after a grueling trip through the Eastern Conference, playing seven games in eleven days (4-1-2) and it’s right back on the road again. This time, the points are way more valuable as Calgary is taking a trip down the California Highway with stops in LA, Anaheim, San Jose with a visit to Vegas sandwiched in there as well. The Flames haven’t played particularly well against the Pacific as they’ve accumulated a 0-2-1 record so far. Sure, it’s a small sample size, but it’s certainly something the Flames need to approve on. What’s in their favour? The Flames are killing it on the road. The Flames are 9-2-2 on the road and have won three straight away from the Saddledome, including two shutouts.

NHL ・ 9 DAYS AGO