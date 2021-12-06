ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Flames Come Alive Late, But Vegas Streak Continues

By Gordie.Taylor
matchsticksandgasoline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVGK [1]- Pacioretty (6) (Stephenson (13), Stone (11)) 17:06. CGY [2]- Mangiapane (17) (Gaudreau (19), Tkachuk (10)) 17:19. Season Debuts: There has been relatively sparse lineup changes with Darryl Sutter this season, so two at once was unforseen. Adam Ruzicka slotted in for the injured Tyler Pitlick and played just over...

www.matchsticksandgasoline.com

Comments / 0

Related
flamesnation.ca

Rory Kerins could be another Calgary Flames late round draft gem

Calgary Flames prospect Rory Kerins has had a very interesting last few years. Kerins saw his draft eligible season with the Ontario Hockey League’s Soo Greyhounds cut short with four games remaining due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. He didn’t play an OHL game for 18 months, but emerged from that hiatus as one of the top offensive players in his league.
NHL
clevelandmonsters.com

Monsters keep point streak alive in 4-3 overtime loss to Marlies

The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Toronto Marlies 4-3 in overtime on Saturday evening at Coca-Cola Coliseum. With the overtime loss, the Monsters are now 9-3-2-3 and are currently in second place in the AHL’s North Division standings. Dillon Simpson notched his first goal of the year on the power...
NHL
FanSided

Can the Atlanta Hawks keep the streak alive against the Grizzlies?

The Atlanta Hawks have figured it out since returning home from their disasterous six-game losing streak. They have got their season back on track, winning five straight at home which has allowed them figure out the best way to use their depth. This was on full display in their second...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Tkachuk
Person
Nikita Zadorov
Person
Oliver Kylington
Person
Darryl Sutter
Person
Andrew Mangiapane
Person
Tyler Pitlick
niagaranow.com

Hockey: Jr. A Predators aim to keep winning streak alive

NOTL team's star goaltender recruited to play in U.S. junior league. Niagara Predators general manager Johan Eriksson is hoping for nothing but wins from now until Christmas break and, as the team rides a five-game win streak, it might just happen. The Predators picked up two more Greater Metro Jr....
NIAGARA, NY
matchsticksandgasoline.com

What’s On Tap?: The Flames Are California (And Vegas) Dreamin’

Start packing the bags (again) and getting the passports ready (again) because the Flames are hitting the road (again). Calgary just finished a three game homestand that saw them go 2-1-0 after a grueling trip through the Eastern Conference, playing seven games in eleven days (4-1-2) and it’s right back on the road again. This time, the points are way more valuable as Calgary is taking a trip down the California Highway with stops in LA, Anaheim, San Jose with a visit to Vegas sandwiched in there as well. The Flames haven’t played particularly well against the Pacific as they’ve accumulated a 0-2-1 record so far. Sure, it’s a small sample size, but it’s certainly something the Flames need to approve on. What’s in their favour? The Flames are killing it on the road. The Flames are 9-2-2 on the road and have won three straight away from the Saddledome, including two shutouts.
NHL
matchsticksandgasoline.com

Sutter Wins in LA Return, Flames Start Road Trip Strong

LAK [1]- Iafallo (9) (Edler (9), Arvidsson (6)) 4:30. CGY [1] PPG- Mangiapane (16) (Backlund (5), Hanifin (8)) 11:19. CGY [2] PPG- Lucic (7) (Mangiapane (3), Kylington (11)) 16:28. 2nd. CGY [3]- Tkachuk (11) (Gaudreau (17), Gudbranson (5) 4:54. LAK [2]- Edler (1) (Arvidsson (7) (Danault (8)) 18:11. 3rd. None.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegas Streak Continues#Rsb Dadonov#The T Mobile Arena
Sun Chronicle

Fans thrilled to see Patriots keep winning streak alive

The way Pat Johnson saw it, a Patriots’ victory Sunday against the Tennessee Titans was a must. “We have to win every game here on out and today’s a particularly important game given what happened before,” said the Mansfield resident, referring to the 2019 season Wild Card playoff game at Gillette Stadium when the Titans upset the Patriots, dashing the hometown team’s hopes of advancing in that playoffs during what would end up being Tom Brady’s last game in a Patriots’ jersey.
NFL
matchsticksandgasoline.com

Monahan, Lindholm lead Flames to Victory in Anaheim

ANA [1] - Milano (6) (Manson, Zegras) 0:54. CGY - Gaudreau (Goal), Tkachuk (Goal) ANA - Zegras (No Goal), Shattenkirk (No Goal) The Calgary Flames made the short trip from Los Angeles to Anaheim tonight and took down the Ducks by a score of 4-3 in the shootout. The Flames entered the contest coming off a 3-2 win against the Kings on Saturday while the Ducks were coming off a 6-5 over Vegas on Wednesday. Dan Vladar got his sixth start of the season while the Ducks countered with the ever-solid John Gibson.
NHL
matchsticksandgasoline.com

HOTN: Elias Lindholm Goes Roofing

Calgary Flames 4 - Anaheim Ducks 3 (SO) The Flames survived a trip to OT and ended up winning in a shootout for the second straight time and defeated the Anaheim Ducks 4-3. Calgary had to battle all night long against a young Ducks team that didn’t want to give the Flames an inch. Anaheim opened the scoring, but the Flames would put three straight past John Gibson before surrendering that lead.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
donaldsonvillechief.com

Calgary Flames at Vegas Golden Knights odds, picks and prediction

The Calgary Flames (15-4-5) visit the Vegas Golden Knights (13-10-0) Sunday at T-Mobile Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Flames vs. Golden Knights odds and lines, and make our expert NHL picks, predictions and bets. The Flames have won three nail-biters in...
NHL
NHL

NHL On Tap: Flames look to extend road point streak to nine games

Wheeler to reach milestone when Jets host Maple Leafs; Kings visit Oilers. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the six games Sunday. Flames try to extend road point streak.
NHL
uicflames.com

Flames Drop Vegas Finale to San Diego, 64-52

LAS VEGAS – The UIC men's basketball team dropped a 64-52 decision to San Diego Friday (Nov. 26) to wrap up play at the Las Vegas Classic. Damaria Franklin scored a team-high 12 points while leading the team with seven rebounds and four assists. For his performance over the two games, Franklin was named to the All-Tournament Team.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Las Vegas Herald

Thanks to Nicolas Roy, Flames stay winless in Las Vegas

Nicolas Roy had one goal and one assist to lead the host Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Sunday for their second straight win. Max Pacioretty and Evgenii Dadonov also scored for the Golden Knights, who successfully kicked off a four-game homestand. Goaltender Robin Lehner made 24 saves.
NHL
matchsticksandgasoline.com

A Thank You Note to Jim Benning for All He Did for the Flames

After weeks, months, years of speculation, the Vancouver Canucks finally made their major shakeup yesterday, firing both head coach Travis Green and general manager Jim Benning. Benning joined the Canucks as GM after the 2013-14 season, a promotion over his previous role as assistant GM with the Boston Bruins, helping them to a Stanley Cup in 2011. Benning was also an integral part in the Tyler Seguin for Loui Eriksson trade that sent the young center to Dallas where he became a reliable high 30’s goal scorer. Definitely the right guy for your team to hire.
NHL
NHL

Golden Knights hold off Flames' late rally

LAS VEGAS -- The Vegas Golden Knights held on for a 3-2 win against the Calgary Flames at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday. Nicolas Roy had a goal and an assist, and Robin Lehner made 23 saves for the Golden Knights (14-10-0), who have won two in a row. "That was...
NHL
matchsticksandgasoline.com

Projected Lines: It’s Dan Vladar’s Time

The Flames will finish up their four game road trip with a stop in San Jose to see the Sharks. Calgary can take 6 of 8 points on this trip with a victory tonight and they’ll do it with some reworked lines and a different face in net. Darryl Sutter...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy