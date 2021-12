PORTLAND, Ore. — A video showing what could happen to the Burnside Bridge if a major earthquake hit our region continues to bring in thousands of views. This rendering was originally created in 2017. Engineers say the pillars under the bridge would be the first to go, followed by the bridge itself. Large parts could fall and damage local roads and major highways and hurt or kill anyone below.

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR ・ 10 DAYS AGO