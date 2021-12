After Kentucky Women’s Basketball’s stunning loss to No. 4 Indiana two weeks ago, one tally back in the win column was a good start. Two tallies is now a streak. On Saturday night, the No. 22 Wildcats (4-1) defeated the La Salle Explorers (3-3) 74-52 for their second win in a row. The contest is Kentucky’s fourth victory at home this season. UK will need that streak to continue as they play host to No. 22 West Virginia in Memorial Coliseum on Wednesday night.

BASKETBALL ・ 12 DAYS AGO