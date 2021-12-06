ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

UK fashion chain Ted Baker Chairman John Barton dies at 77

By Syndicated Content
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -British fashion chain Ted Baker on Monday said Chairman John Barton had died, and senior independent director Helena Feltham would take on the role of interim chairman with immediate effect. In a brief statement, the London-listed retailer...

Reuters

UK construction recovers as supply chain pressures ease

LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Growth in Britain's construction industry hit a four-month high in November, as supply-chain difficulties appeared to have passed their peak and a rise in commercial property work offset a slowdown in house-building, a survey showed on Monday. The monthly purchasing managers' data also showed an...
Indy100

Question Time guest says UK government has become a ‘more interesting reality show than Love Island’

It has been a very turbulent week for the UK government and to top it all off Boris Johnson and his chums have now been compared to Love Island. Thursday’s edition of BBC Question Time, which came from Hendon, London saw British entrepreneur and Dragon’s Den investor Steven Bartlett come up with an apt metaphor for the various apparent scandals that have rocked the government in the past few weeks. We hardly need to list them for you by now but in case you missed them: an alleged Christmas Party that happened during the height of lockdown last December;...
The Independent

Will there be another lockdown before Christmas as omicron cases rise?

The emergence of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in southern Africa last month is causing concern around the world, not least because it is thought to be highly transmissible and because the 32 mutations of its spike protein suggest it might be able to resist current vaccines.A number of people have already been taken ill with the variant in Europe, including several hundred in the UK, and Boris Johnson’s government has been relatively quick to act this time, imposing the first social restrictions on the public since his ill-conceived “Freedom Day” of 19 July.As preventative measures against omicron...
The Poultry Site

UK: Farmers the most trusted part of the supply chain

The latest results of a Agriculture and Horticulture Department Board (AHDB) study show consumer perceptions of agriculture remain positive. The UK levy board, which represents farmers, growers and others in the supply chain, has been monitoring consumer trust since 2019. The results of the AHDB/Blue Marble study found almost two...
Telecom Italia close to choosing advisers for KKR deal – sources

MILAN (Reuters) – Telecom Italia is close to picking banks to advise it on a buyout offer approach from U.S. private equity group KKR and could even assign mandates this weekend, two sources said on Saturday. A special committee set up to study KKR’s non-binding bid approach, valued at 33...
Reuters

Sterling edges down to near 2021 low versus dollar

Dec 10 (Reuters) - The British pound inched down on Friday to within striking distance of its 2021 low against the dollar, as the UK's pandemic curbs and weak economic data dampened expectations that the Bank of England would raise interest rates soon. Britain's economy grew by a weaker-than-expected 0.1%...
Footwear News

Done Deals: Farfetch Acquires Luxury Resale Platform Luxclusif + More

Catch all the latest news about footwear industry acquisitions, and licensing and distribution agreements here. Got a deal in the works? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Dec. 9, 2021: Farfetch Limited has acquired resale platform Luxclusif for an undisclosed sum. According to a statement, the acquisition includes Luxclusif’s technology platform, and the Luxclusif team will join Farfetch group. This acquisition will allow Farfetch to significantly accelerate its resale capabilities through the development of key technology and service features such as automated pricing, and faster geographic and category expansion of its resale service, “Farfetch Second Life,” according to the luxury shopping platform. “Luxclusif...
Deadline

Sienna Miller Receives Payout Over Claims The Sun Obtained Information On Her 2005 Pregnancy By “Blatantly Unlawful Means”

American Woman and Black Mass star Sienna Miller has been awarded a substantial payout from the Sun parent News UK after the newspaper obtained details of her pregnancy in 2005 via what she believes to be “blatantly unlawful means.” The star is one of a number of celebrities including Sean Bean, Australian cricketer Shane Warne and UK footballer Paul Gascoigne to have received payouts this week from Rupert Murdoch’s company, following a scandal that was first revealed a decade ago. In a statement read out in the UK High Court, Miller said then-Sun editor Rebekah Brooks, who is now News UK CEO, used “blatantly unlawful...
The Guardian

Heathrow passenger numbers down 60% as cancellations mount

Heathrow has said passenger numbers were 60% lower in November than before the pandemic and there were “high cancellations” among business travellers concerned about being trapped overseas for Christmas as Omicron spreads. The UK’s largest airport said the government’s travel restrictions had dealt a fresh blow to travel...
The Independent

Sienna Miller and Paul Gascoigne among stars to settle phone hacking claims

Sienna Miller and Paul Gascoigne are asking a High Court judge to rule in their favour in a dispute with the publisher of the News Of The World and The Sun over alleged phone hacking.The pair are among a number of high-profile figures to have brought legal action against News Group Newspapers (NGN) alleging their privacy has been invaded, and they have each agreed a settlement with the publisher.However, NGN takes issue with the wording of a statement they wish to be read to the court on their behalf, and is asking Mr Justice Fancourt to resolve the dispute.The judge...
The Independent

Upper Crust owner continues journey to recovery as Omicron poses uncertainty

SSP Group has revealed sales at two-thirds of pre-pandemic levels as the travel catering giant’s recovery continues amid increased uncertainty due to the Omicron variant.The FTSE 250 firm, which runs the Upper Crust and Caffe Ritazza brands, said that it is “still in the recovery phase” despite improving trends in recent months.It told investors on Wednesday that sales over the first nine weeks of the current financial year have been at 66% of levels from the same period in 2019.SSP added that around 72% of its sites, representing 1,950 units, have now reopened after being hammered by pandemic travel restrictions.The...
kdal610.com

Britain considers ministerial boycott of 2022 Beijing Olympics – The Telegraph

(Reuters) – Britain is considering approving a limited government attendance at the Beijing Olympics that would stop short of a full-on diplomatic boycott, The Telegraph reported on Wednesday. A spokesperson for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that Britain was yet to take a decision on whether government representatives...
The Independent

Activist hedge fund Elliott calls for SSE break-up

Activist hedge fund Elliott Management has publicly called for Scottish energy giant SSE to be broken up, a move which it claims could add more than £5 billion to the firm’s value.Elliott said on Monday that it was unimpressed by a plan that SSE announced last month that would pour an extra £1 billion a year into wind farms and other investments.After months of lobbying bosses behind closed doors, the US hedge fund on Monday launched a public broadside against the company.“We believe the market ignores £5 billion of value because of SSE’s inefficient structure,” it said.A split would allow...
