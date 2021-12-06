ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Emergency Proclamation For Hawaiʻi Island As Flood Warnings Continue

By Big Island Video News
bigislandvideonews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAWAIʻI ISLAND - A Flash Flood Warning was in effect on Sunday night, as officials declared a state of emergency for the County of Hawaiʻi. (BIVN) – Hawaiʻi island officials signed an emergency proclamation on Sunday, as the effects of a kona low spread across the State. Mayor Mitch...

www.bigislandvideonews.com

AFP

Tornadoes: devastating but still not well understood

Tornadoes are a frequent and often devastating weather phenomenon most commonly seen in the United States, but meteorologists are still unable to say exactly how they originate. "The US typically has more tornadoes than anywhere else in the world, though they can occur almost anywhere," according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Hardest hit are Great Plains states like Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas, though they are also common in many other states, all east of the Rocky Mountains.
WYNNEWOOD, OK
AFP

Severe weather 'new normal,' US emergency chief warns after tornadoes

More powerful, destructive, and deadlier storms will be the "new normal" as the effects of climate change take root, the top US emergency management official said Sunday after massive tornadoes ravaged six states. Meteorologists and other scientists have long warned of the growing intensity of weather events like storms, fires and flooding. But the crisis hit home in a terrifying way overnight Friday into Saturday when more than two dozen twisters raked across large swaths of the American heartland, leaving more than 90 people dead, dozens missing and communities in ruin. "This is going to be our new normal," Deanne Criswell, head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, told CNN's "State of the Union" as she did a round of national Sunday morning talk shows before she headed to Kentucky to assess the damage and help coordinate the federal response.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Sacramento

Major Multi-day Storm Headed Toward Northern California

SAN FRANCISCO (AP/CBS13) — A major storm is headed toward Northern California this weekend, promising to drop heavy snow in the Sierra Nevada and rain throughout the region. Forecasters say the storm is on track to hit coastal areas north of San Francisco Saturday night and bring light rain. The heaviest rainfall is expected to come Sunday night into Monday morning as the storm spreads east and south. Pacific Gas & Electric is sending crews to clear vegetation away from power lines to reduce the chance of electricity outages. On Friday, they said they had stockpiled extra power poles, power lines, transformers...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
#Big Island#Hawai I Island#Extreme Weather#State#Maunakea
kqennewsradio.com

HEAVY SNOWFALL POSSIBLE SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY

Heavy snowfall is possible in mountain areas of southern Oregon Saturday through Tuesday. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said a Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Saturday morning through Sunday afternoon above 3,500 feet. Forecasters said a series of wet and cold low-pressure systems will move across the...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KOLO TV Reno

Multiple feet of snow possible as next Sierra storm looms

RENO, Nev. (AP) - A second, much stronger winter storm packing heavy snow is headed for the Sierra this weekend after a cold front dropped a half-foot at Lake Tahoe ski resorts and a couple of inches in the valleys around Reno. The National Weather Service has issued a winter...
RENO, NV
bigislandvideonews.com

Hundreds Still Without Power On Hawaiʻi Island

HAWAIʻI ISLAND - As of noon on Thursday, roughly 900 outages - mostly in Puna and Kona - were remaining on Hawaiʻi island following the recent kona low storm. (BIVN) – Power has been restored for more than 2,200 customers on Hawaiʻi island – with roughly 900 outages remaining across the Big Island as of noon on Thursday – in the wake of a stormy kona low that soaked the entire State this week.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KHON2

Honolulu under emergency proclamation as power outages, flooding reported across Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Mayor Rick Blangiardi signed an emergency proclamation for the City and County of Honolulu Monday night as Oahu experienced hours of heavy rains, strong winds and flooding from a Kona Low that produced a Flash Flood Warning Monday afternoon. The proclamation allows the mayor to suspend county ordinances to protect the health […]
kvpr.org

Hawaii remains under flood warnings as a 'kona low' storm continues to dump rain

Punishing rains over the Hawaiian islands have produced gusty winds and flash flooding throughout the state, with weather warnings still in effect as of Tuesday morning. The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency said the weather had knocked out power and cut off access to some roads, though there were no storm-related deaths as of 2 p.m. local time on Monday. Still, officials warned the storm, which began over the weekend, remained a threat.
HAWAII STATE
bigislandnow.com

Brown Water Advisory Issued for Hawaiʻi Island

A Brown Water Advisory has been issued for the Island of Hawai‘i. Recent heavy rain has resulted in stormwater runoff entering into coastal waters. The public is advised to stay out of floodwaters and stormwater runoff due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewer, manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, chemicals, and associated flood debris.
ENVIRONMENT
hawaiipublicradio.org

Storm sweeps across Hawaiʻi, brings threat of ‘catastrophic’ floods

HONOLULU — A strong storm packing high winds and extremely heavy rain flooded roads and knocked out power across Hawaiʻi, with officials warning Monday of potentially worse conditions ahead. The National Weather Service said the storm brings the threat of “catastrophic flooding” as a low pressure system slowly moves from...
HONOLULU, HI
bigislandnow.com

High Surf, Coastal Flooding Warnings Extended for All Hawaiian Islands

A high surf advisory remains in effect for all major Hawaiian Islands, as does a coastal flood warning. A declining north swell will continue to produce large surf along north-facing shores. Strong southerly winds generating rough, short period chop along south-facing shores and coinciding with astronomical high tides during the pre-dawn hours will increase the potential for the nuisance flooding of low-lying areas and local area roadways.
ENVIRONMENT

