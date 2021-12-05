ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

New MORBIUS Film Clip And Character Poster

By Kellvin Chavez
splashreport.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJared Leto transforms into a deadly vampire in the new official film clip from Sony-Marvel’s MORBIUS. One of Marvel’s most compelling and conflicted characters comes to the big screen as Oscar winner Jared Leto...

splashreport.com

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 New Poster Gives a Peek Into the Main Characters

Take a look at the new eye-catching poster of Jujutsu Kaisen 0!. Nearing its release date in Japan, a special new poster for Jujutsu Kaisen 0 gives us a peek into the main characters of the prequel movie with the eyes of Gojo, Yuta, and Geto in their own versions of a stare. It is an announcement of its availability in IMAX and it seems that the three are calling onto the fans to see what the film will be about.
COMICS
StarWars.com

Get Ready for the Premiere of The Book of Boba Fett with New Character Posters!

The first character posters for The Book of Boba Fett have been revealed. In preparation for the debut of the new Star Wars live-action Original Series, today Lucasfilm announced that the series will have seven weekly episodes streaming exclusively on Disney+ starting December 29,. To celebrate, Disney+ released character posters...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Espinosa
Person
Adria Arjona
Person
Tyrese Gibson
Person
Jared Harris
Person
Jared Leto
Person
Matt Smith
GeekTyrant

New Character Posters for SCREAM Focus on the Legacy Franchise Cast

A few new character posters have been released for the next chapter of the Scream franchise, and they focus on the legacy franchise cast members. The posters feature Neve Campbell back in the role of Sidney Prescot, David Arquette as Dewey Riley, and Courteney Cox reprising her role as Gale Weathers.
MOVIES
punchdrunkcritics.com

Jared Leto Spills Blood In First Clip From ‘Morbius’

Jared Leto is currently receiving praise for his, let’s just call it what it is, overcooked performance in House of Gucci. Whether you think he’s deserving of the accolades that have been heaped on him or not, Leto remains quite a character who has done some unusual things to sink into a role. I hate to think what he did for Morbius, in which he plays Marvel’s antihero with a taste for blood.
MOVIES
ComicBook

New Scream Movie Character Posters Feature Main Cast

Paramount Pictures has released a quartet of posters from the new Scream, each featuring a returning character from previous films, and each with the slogan "It's always someone you know." Three of the images feature unmasked heroes, and the fourth is the Ghostface killer, who will make a return in Scream. The movie is the fifth in a franchise that started back in 1996, but as Halloween did recently, it's returning to the original name, with no numeral or subtitle, to indicate that this is the start of a new generation...even if it is picking up where Scream 4 left off in 2011.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Morbius clip unleashes Jared Leto’s Living Vampire

As part of yesterday’s virtual Comic Con Experience event CCXP Worlds, Sony Pictures unveiled the first clip from its upcoming Marvel movie Morbius, which gives us a look at Dr. Michael Morbius’ (Jared Leto) transformation into the Living Vampire; check it out below, along with a new poster for the film…
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oscar Winner#New Morbius Film Clip And#Marvel#Triple Frontier#Safe House
flickeringmyth.com

Maya and Kazi featured on latest Hawkeye character posters

Disney has released its weekly character posters for Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye, this time featuring leader of the Tracksuit Mafia Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) and her right-hand man Kazi (Fra Fee); take a look below, and read our review of the latest episode here…. Former Avenger Clint Barton has a seemingly...
TV & VIDEOS
theplaylist.net

The Best Film Posters Of 2021

Spotting and scrutinizing movie posters this year has felt brand new – like seeing the world with fresh eyes as we rush back into cinemas and can once again place faith in the pictures we see, knowing we will, finally, slowly, be able to bookmark these promises with a trip to the cinemas once more. That’s not to say we’re totally out of the woods yet – rather that there is simply more hope and excitement rather than just longing and loneliness as there was when we made this list this time last year.
MOVIES
SuperHeroHype

Witness Jared Leto’s Transformation in a New Morbius Preview

Witness Jared Leto’s Transformation in a New Morbius Preview. No, method actor Jared Leto did not become a real vampire in preparation for Morbius. But he certainly looks skinny and near-death at the beginning of this newly revealed scene, and pumped up by the end. There’s some movie magic in the middle. Just revealed at Brazil’s CCXP, the three-and-a-half minute scene shows Michael Morbius going from human, to living vampire, and back again. Somewhere in the middle, he strikes the pose from previously released photos. And we get ample clouds of red mist as he leaps into lethal action. Leto’s transformation.
CELEBRITIES
flickeringmyth.com

New images of Jared Leto in Sony’s Morbius

After unveiling an extended clip this past weekend at CCXP Worlds which focussed on Jared Leto’s transformation into Marvel’s Living Vampire, Sony has now shared three new images from its upcoming Morbius movie featuring the Oscar-winning actor in his human incarnation as Dr. Michael Morbius; check them out here…
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Movies
splashreport.com

New SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME Featurette Features Former Enemies

A behind-the-scenes featurette for Sony/Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home showcases Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx, and Willem Dafoe as they discuss returning to the Spider-Man franchise as Doctor Octopus, Electro, and Green Goblin. Goblin is all about power for Dafoe, Doc Ock wants revenge for Molina, and Electro has another...
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Morbius’ First Clip: Is Jared Leto Vampire Here To Save The World Or Destroy It?

Between his prosthetic/fat-suit-wearing hammy performance in “House Of Gucci” and his upcoming role as an antihero vampire in Sony‘s “Morbius” Spider-Man spin-off film, we’re sure getting a lot of Jared Leto of late. While his press tour may not be as colorful as, say ‘Gucci’ director Ridley Scott, who knows what Leto did to get in character for the role, maybe sleeping in a coffin? Reading lots of comics? The possibilities are endless. Yesterday at Brazil CCXP 2021, Sony released a new poster and the first clip from the film.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Tom Holland Reveals He Would Like to Face Morbius in Future Film

Tom Holland's Spider-Man has faced many villains throughout his run in the MCU so far including the Vulture, Mysterio, and Thanos. But in Spider-Man: No Way Home, he is going to face at least five villains who are from the other universes. Since we know that Holland's Spider-Man will be appearing in more films after, that would mean he will be facing more villains. So who could it be? Well, Holland has a very interesting suggestion.
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

“Sonic 2” Film Poster, Trailer Tomorrow

Paramount Pictures has released the first poster for “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” whilst also confirming the first trailer for the new film is expected to air during The Game Awards – specifically at 8pm US-ET. The poster follows hot on the heels of the news that Colleen...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy