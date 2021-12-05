New MORBIUS Film Clip And Character Poster

Paramount Pictures has released a quartet of posters from the new Scream, each featuring a returning character from previous films, and each with the slogan "It's always someone you know." Three of the images feature unmasked heroes, and the fourth is the Ghostface killer, who will make a return in Scream. The movie is the fifth in a franchise that started back in 1996, but as Halloween did recently, it's returning to the original name, with no numeral or subtitle, to indicate that this is the start of a new generation...even if it is picking up where Scream 4 left off in 2011.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO