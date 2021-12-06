ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Stunning Animated Sequel Is Teased In The First Trailer For SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE (Part One)

By Kellvin Chavez
splashreport.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) reveals the title of the highly anticipated follow-up to the animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, as well as the surprise that Miles Morales’ adventures will be split up into two parts. Taking up where the last Spider-Verse movie left...

splashreport.com

Comments / 0

