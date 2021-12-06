A Stunning Animated Sequel Is Teased In The First Trailer For SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE (Part One)

With Spider-Man: No Way Home about to hit theaters in less than 2 weeks, now feels like a great time and talk about Daredevil. But, actually it feels like a better time to talk about Charlie Cox. And that’s exactly what Kevin Feige did when he was asked point-blank about who he would cast as Daredevil if indeed Daredevil is making his way into the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe, if you’ve been in coma or prison). And with one little quote he gave us exactly what we needed. No tease, even though he’s a little vague with the timeline, but he puts it right out there.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO