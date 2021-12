A new trailer for Pokemon Legends Arceus was just released. While it may not have featured any new gameplay, it does reveal the game’s new Battle Theme. Pokemon titles have some of the most iconic soundtracks as far as video games are concerned. From the beautiful melody of Eterna Forest to the haunting chiptune in Lavender Town, these tracks are part of the reason Pokemon games are so memorable.

