Dadonov, Pacioretty, Roy lift Vegas over Calgary, 3-2

In this edition of Vegas Golden Knights News & Rumors, the team got a huge boost on Wednesday as Max Pacioretty was able to return to the lineup for the first time since Oct. 14. In other news, Mark Stone spoke on just how valuable Robin Lehner has been this season, despite his numbers not being what most had expected early on. Meanwhile, the team’s newest player in Adam Brooks, was able to pot his first goal of the season versus the Nashville Predators.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO