Stocks

European Stock Futures Higher; German Factory Orders Collapse

investing.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com - European stock markets are expected to open higher Monday, starting the new week on a positive note amid hopes that the omicron variant of Covid-19 may be less dangerous than previous strains of the disease. At 2 AM ET (0700 GMT), the DAX futures contract in Germany...

www.investing.com

naturalgasworld.com

European Traded Gas Hubs: German THE fails to impress

The new German Trading Hub Europe is still very unlikely to reflect its name. This Comment questions the official statements made in the German energy Act and in the NCG/GPL joint press release, regarding the creation and start of the new merged German gas hub, the Trading Hub Europe (THE). Those comments boldly stated that the new THE hub would be “one of the most attractive and liquid gas trading hubs in Europe […], providing excellent opportunities for future growth”. Following on from the analysis of trading data from January to October 2021 for the traded gas hubs in a selection of seven west-European countries, and after just one month’s data available for the merged THE, this paper analysed whether there are indeed signs that the German market is developing into an ‘international’ hub or whether it is simply ‘business as usual’?
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Dow Futures Fall 110 Pts; Jobless Claims Data Due

Investing.com - U.S. stocks are seen opening marginally lower Thursday, as investors take stock after three days of solid gains on lessening concerns over the Omicron virus and ahead of important unemployment data. At 7:05 AM ET (1105 GMT), the Dow Futures contract was down 110 points, or 0.3%, S&P...
STOCKS
Reuters

Indian shares end higher buoyed by consumer and metal stocks

BENGALURU, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Indian shares closed higher on Thursday, climbing for a third consecutive session aided by gains in consumer and metal stocks, a day after the central bank left key interest rates unchanged in line with expectations. At the closing bell, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index...
STOCKS
Reuters

Sterling edges down to near 2021 low versus dollar

Dec 10 (Reuters) - The British pound inched down on Friday to within striking distance of its 2021 low against the dollar, as the UK's pandemic curbs and weak economic data dampened expectations that the Bank of England would raise interest rates soon. Britain's economy grew by a weaker-than-expected 0.1%...
BUSINESS
AFP

Omicron, China fallout send global markets lower

European and US stock markets dropped Thursday as traders tracked developments surrounding the Omicron coronavirus variant and fallout from the Chinese property crisis. Two major Chinese property firms have defaulted on $1.6 billion worth of bonds to overseas creditors, Fitch Ratings agency said Thursday, as contagion spreads within the country's debt-ridden real estate sector.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Stock futures slide ahead of jobless claims report

U.S. equity futures are trading lower on Thursday morning. The major futures indexes suggest a decline of 0.4% when trading begins on Wall Street. Traders will have a labor-related report to study. The Labor Department is out with its tally of new claims for unemployment benefits for last week. Expectations...
STOCKS
Benzinga

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Higher Following Monday's Rally

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade after the Dow Jones jumped around 650 points in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO), Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI) and Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL). Data on international trade, nonfarm productivity and unit...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Stocks push higher again

We're seeing improvements in risk appetite again on Tuesday as fears around Omicron continue to ease following earlier reports of less severe symptoms. This is still an extremely fragile market but the early signs are offering some hope. The initial announcement a couple of weeks ago had investors fearing the worst and so far, that's not what we're seeing. Time will tell whether investors are getting ahead of themselves but a couple of days without a negative Omicron headline has the dip buyers flooding back in.
STOCKS
investing.com

U.S. Stock Futures Move Higher After Strong Rebound

Investing.com - U.S. stock futures were trading higher in early APAC deals on Wednesday, after major benchmark indices rebounded in the previous session, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite posting their best daily performances since March amid a strong relief-rally as market participants shrugged off Omicron fears to buy the dip, while lower long term bond yields boosted gains the tech sector.
STOCKS
investing.com

European Stocks Edge Higher; Continuing Rally on Omicron Optimism

Investing.com - European stock markets posted small gains Wednesday, adding to the recent sharp rally driven by hopes that the Omicron Covid-19 variant is less virulent than previous versions. At 3:35 AM ET (0835 GMT), the DAX in Germany traded 0.1% higher, the CAC 40 in France rose 0.5% and...
STOCKS
investing.com

European Stock Futures Edge Lower; Nestle Reduces Stake in L'Oreal

Investing.com - European stock markets are expected to open marginally lower Wednesday, taking a breather after a sharp rally driven by hopes that the Omicron Covid-19 variant is a dud. At 2 AM ET (0700 GMT), the DAX futures contract in Germany traded 0.1% lower, CAC 40 futures in France...
STOCKS
Shore News Network

European stocks, U.S. futures stage tentative rebound

LONDON (Reuters) -European stocks opened higher on Monday while U.S. futures also traded in the black in a tentative rebound from last week when the spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant and expectations of tighter U.S. monetary policy rocked global markets. Optimism in Europe overcame a rough session in Asia...
STOCKS
investing.com

Opening Bell: U.S. Futures, European Stocks Bounce On Positive Omicron Headlines

Treasury yields and oil rise but possibly within bearish larger moves. On Monday, US benchmark futures for the S&P 500, Dow Jones, NASDAQ and Russell 2000, along with shares in Europe all rebounded on positive Omicron reports indicating the COVID variant might be less dangerous than previously thought. Early data...
STOCKS

