European Stock Futures Higher; German Factory Orders Collapse

The new German Trading Hub Europe is still very unlikely to reflect its name. This Comment questions the official statements made in the German energy Act and in the NCG/GPL joint press release, regarding the creation and start of the new merged German gas hub, the Trading Hub Europe (THE). Those comments boldly stated that the new THE hub would be “one of the most attractive and liquid gas trading hubs in Europe […], providing excellent opportunities for future growth”. Following on from the analysis of trading data from January to October 2021 for the traded gas hubs in a selection of seven west-European countries, and after just one month’s data available for the merged THE, this paper analysed whether there are indeed signs that the German market is developing into an ‘international’ hub or whether it is simply ‘business as usual’?

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 4 HOURS AGO