NBA

NBA roundup: Donovan Mitchell propels Jazz past Cavaliers

By Syndicated Content
whbl.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDonovan Mitchell scored 35 points to lead the Utah Jazz to a 109-108 victory over the host Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday. Rudy Gobert tallied 20 rebounds and five blocks for the Jazz. Bojan Bogdanovic added 16 points while Rudy Gay chipped in 15 points and eight rebounds. Utah made...

Reuters

Donovan Mitchell nets 30 as Jazz hand Blazers 3rd straight loss

Donovan Mitchell scored 30 points and Rudy Gobert amassed 21 points and 16 rebounds to lead the Utah Jazz to a 129-107 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night in Salt Lake City. Sixth Man of the Year Jordan Clarkson added 22 points, six rebounds and three assists...
NBA
abc17news.com

Mitchell scores 34, leads Jazz past Celtics 137-130

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Donovan Mitchell had 34 points and six assists to lead the Utah Jazz over the Boston Celtics 137-130. Mike Conley added 29 points and seven assists for the Jazz. Rudy Gobert tallied 18 points and 12 rebounds. Utah made a season-high 27 3-pointers and shot 53% from long distance. Jayson Tatum scored 37 points to lead Boston. Dennis Schroder added 26 points while Al Horford chipped in 21 points and nine assists. Robert Williams III scored on three straight possessions to cap a 9-0 run and give Boston a 113-109 lead midway through the fourth quarter. Utah answered by scoring baskets on seven straight possessions.
NBA
SLAM

Man on a Mission: Donovan Mitchell is Focused on Bringing Utah Its First-Ever NBA Title

It’s early November and Donovan Mitchell is on set at The Gym at City Creek, in downtown Salt Lake City. The gym itself looks like something out of NBA 2K. On one side, there’s a wall covered in neon green, pink and orange graffiti tags and a spray-painted mural of two people playing one-on-one, on the other side are chain-linked fences protecting the glass windows that overlook a mall across the street and with a skyline of the mountain range in the backdrop.
NBA
NBA

Roundball Roundup: Haley O'Shaughnessy explains why Louisville loves Donovan Mitchell

Spinsters is one of the best new podcasts of 2021. Hosted by Jordan Ligons and Haley O’Shaughnessy, the pod offers a magazine style look at basketball. JP Chunga caught up with Kentuckian Haley O’Shaughnessy to discuss Donovan Mitchell and contenders in the Western Conference. Here’s a rundown of this week’s...
NBA
The Herald

Mitchell scores 35 points, Jazz hold off Cavaliers, 109-108

CLEVELAND (AP) — Once the shot left Darius Garland's hands, the Utah Jazz couldn't do anything but hope it didn't drop. Sometimes, defense comes down to a simple wish. Garland missed a potential game-winner with 2.9 seconds left as the Jazz, who got 35 points from Donovan Mitchell, survived Cleveland's late surge for their fourth straight win, 109-108 over the Cavaliers on Sunday.
NBA
iheart.com

Cavaliers Stung by Jazz in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, OH -- With Cedi Osman back after missing five games, the Cavaliers put up a tough fight against the Utah Jazz. Coming from behind, the Cavs were able to bring the final score to 109-108 with Utah ultimately taking the win. With this win, Utah's record to 16-7 and Cleveland's record is now 13-11. Cedi Osman was a huge component with eleven points off the bench. Darius Garland was solid for the Cavaliers tonight with 31 point on the night.
NBA
RealGM

Donovan Mitchell, DeMar DeRozan Named NBA's Players Of The Week

Donovan Mitchell and DeMar DeRozan have been named the NBA's Players of the Week for Week 7. Mitchell averaged 33.0 points and 5.7 assists as the Utah Jazz went 3-0. DeRozan averaged 30.3 points and 5.7 assists as the Chicago Bulls went 3-0.
NBA
midutahradio.com

Mitchell, Jazz shoot past Wolves 136-104 for 5th straight

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 36 points and the sharp-shooting Utah Jazz beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 136-104 for their fifth straight win. Mitchell made 14 of 23 shots and Utah connected for 25 3-pointers, two shy of their season high set last Friday against Boston. Bojan Bogdanovic had 21 points and five rebounds, and Jordan Clarkson scored 18 points — all from deep — off the bench for Utah.
NBA
slcdunk.com

Donovan Mitchell is the hottest player in the NBA right now

Every year, it’s just taken Donovan Mitchell a little bit of time. Time to get going, warm up, find his stride. Just like every year of his five-year career, Donovan Mitchell started a bit slow, but has seemed to now found his stride, and the NBA might be in trouble.
NBA
FanSided

Darius Garland tries to out-duel Donovan Mitchell to secure Top 3 for Cavs vs. Jazz

Darius Garland secures top 3 spot for Cavs in loss to Jazz. The Cavs fell to the Jazz 109-108 on Sunday afternoon in heartbreaking fashion, allowing Cleveland fans to feel like nothing has changed with the Browns bye week. The Cavs were down 91-82 entering the fourth quarter and the Cavaliers had every opportunity to win this game. Twice in the final minute, the Cavaliers had a chance to go up by one but whiffed both times. Failing to complete the comeback.
NBA
kslsports.com

Near Perfect Fourth Propels Jazz Past Timberwolves

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz steamrolled the Minnesota Timberwolves 136-104 to earn their fifth straight win while moving to 2-0 to open their four-game road trip. Donovan Mitchell scored 36 points, tying a career-high streak of four consecutive games with at least 30 points while knocking down 14-23 from the floor and 5-12 from the three-point line.
NBA
lockedonjazz.net

Utah Jazz offense excellance is other wordly, Donovan Mitchell is on fire, previewing 76ers

The Utah Jazz have played three top 5 defenses and torched all of them. We breakdown to what extent and how they are doing it. Plus, react to really stupid comments from a show and get ready for the 76ers David Locke, radio voice of the Utah Jazz and Jazz NBA Insider brings you the daily podcast on the Utah Jazz, Locked On Jazz, Now live each morning on You Tube All coming from way up high in Philadelphia — David Locke enters his ninth year as the radio play-by-play voice of the Utah Jazz, having spent the majority of his career in radio in Salt Lake City and Seattle. In the summer of 2016, Locke created the Locked on Podcast Network which has podcast daily bite sized podcasts for every NBA and NFL team. A native of Palo Alto, Calif., Locke graduated from Occidental College in Los Angeles with a degree in Political Science and Sociology. Locke and his wife have a son and a daughter.
