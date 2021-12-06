NBA roundup: Donovan Mitchell propels Jazz past Cavaliers

The Utah Jazz have played three top 5 defenses and torched all of them. We breakdown to what extent and how they are doing it. Plus, react to really stupid comments from a show and get ready for the 76ers David Locke, radio voice of the Utah Jazz and Jazz NBA Insider brings you the daily podcast on the Utah Jazz, Locked On Jazz, Now live each morning on You Tube All coming from way up high in Philadelphia — David Locke enters his ninth year as the radio play-by-play voice of the Utah Jazz, having spent the majority of his career in radio in Salt Lake City and Seattle. In the summer of 2016, Locke created the Locked on Podcast Network which has podcast daily bite sized podcasts for every NBA and NFL team. A native of Palo Alto, Calif., Locke graduated from Occidental College in Los Angeles with a degree in Political Science and Sociology. Locke and his wife have a son and a daughter.

