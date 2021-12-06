ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA roundup: Donovan Mitchell propels Jazz past Cavaliers

By Syndicated Content
wsau.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDonovan Mitchell scored 35 points to lead the Utah Jazz to a 109-108 victory over the host Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday. Rudy Gobert tallied 20 rebounds and five blocks for the Jazz. Bojan Bogdanovic added 16 points while Rudy Gay chipped in 15 points and eight rebounds. Utah made...

wsau.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bradenton Herald

Mitchell scores 34, leads Jazz past Celtics 137-130

Donovan Mitchell had 34 points and six assists to lead the Utah Jazz over the Boston Celtics 137-130 Friday night. Mike Conley added 29 points and seven assists for the Jazz. Rudy Gobert tallied 18 points and 12 rebounds. Utah made a season-high 27 3-pointers and shot 53% from long...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
NBA

Roundball Roundup: Haley O'Shaughnessy explains why Louisville loves Donovan Mitchell

Spinsters is one of the best new podcasts of 2021. Hosted by Jordan Ligons and Haley O’Shaughnessy, the pod offers a magazine style look at basketball. JP Chunga caught up with Kentuckian Haley O’Shaughnessy to discuss Donovan Mitchell and contenders in the Western Conference. Here’s a rundown of this week’s...
NBA
The Herald

Mitchell scores 35 points, Jazz hold off Cavaliers, 109-108

CLEVELAND (AP) — Once the shot left Darius Garland's hands, the Utah Jazz couldn't do anything but hope it didn't drop. Sometimes, defense comes down to a simple wish. Garland missed a potential game-winner with 2.9 seconds left as the Jazz, who got 35 points from Donovan Mitchell, survived Cleveland's late surge for their fourth straight win, 109-108 over the Cavaliers on Sunday.
NBA
iheart.com

Cavaliers Stung by Jazz in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, OH -- With Cedi Osman back after missing five games, the Cavaliers put up a tough fight against the Utah Jazz. Coming from behind, the Cavs were able to bring the final score to 109-108 with Utah ultimately taking the win. With this win, Utah's record to 16-7 and Cleveland's record is now 13-11. Cedi Osman was a huge component with eleven points off the bench. Darius Garland was solid for the Cavaliers tonight with 31 point on the night.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clint Capela
Person
Danilo Gallinari
Person
Brandon Ingram
Person
Mason Plumlee
Person
Bradley Beal
Person
Montrezl Harrell
Person
Evan Mobley
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Jarrett Allen
Person
Jalen Mcdaniels
Person
Scottie Barnes
Person
Terry Rozier
Person
Garrison Mathews
Person
Kelly Oubre Jr.
Person
Kevin Huerter
Person
Fred Vanvleet
Person
Rudy Gobert
kjzz.com

Mitchell, Jazz shoot past Wolves 136-104 for 5th straight

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 36 points and the sharp-shooting Utah Jazz beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 136-104 Wednesday night for their fifth straight win. Mitchell made 14 of 23 shots and Utah connected for 25 3-pointers, two shy of their season high set last Friday against Boston. Bojan...
NBA
slcdunk.com

Donovan Mitchell named NBA Western Conference Player of the Week

After leading the Utah Jazz to a 3-0 week, with wins over the Cavaliers, Celtics, and Trail Blazers, Donovan Mitchell was named the NBA’s Western Conference Player of the Week. Mitchell was dominant, scoring at high volume and high efficiency. He came up clutch in big moments and really controlled...
NBA
FanSided

Should Donovan Mitchell run this Utah Jazz offense?

Recently, The Ringer published a very interesting article about Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell. Consider this article a direct response. In his piece, Jonathan Tjarks argues that the Jazz need to (we’re paraphrasing slightly) give Donovan Mitchell the ball. Frankly, it’s hard to argue otherwise. Tjarks sights a lot of good stats that ought to have fans of the Utah Jazz doing a double take. Here’s an excerpt:
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Utah Jazz#Hornets#Wizards#Achiuwa#Raptors#Pelicans
slcdunk.com

Donovan Mitchell is the hottest player in the NBA right now

Every year, it’s just taken Donovan Mitchell a little bit of time. Time to get going, warm up, find his stride. Just like every year of his five-year career, Donovan Mitchell started a bit slow, but has seemed to now found his stride, and the NBA might be in trouble.
NBA
kslsports.com

Jazz Guard Donovan Mitchell Sinks Crazy 60-Foot Shot That Doesn’t Count

SALT LAKE CITY – Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell connected on a crazy 60-foot shot that didn’t count during Utah’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Jazz hosted the Pelicans at Vivint Arena on Saturday, November 27. With 7:55 left in the opening quarter, Mitchell hit nothing but net on...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
kslsports.com

Jazz Guard Donovan Mitchell Fakes Out Wolves’ McDaniels For Easy Layup

SALT LAKE CITY – Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell faked out Jaden McDaniels before making an easy layup during Utah’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Wolves hosted the Jazz at Target Center on Wednesday, December 8. With 1:26 remaining in the third quarter, Mitchell jab-stepped towards the paint...
NBA
lockedonjazz.net

Utah Jazz offense excellance is other wordly, Donovan Mitchell is on fire, previewing 76ers

The Utah Jazz have played three top 5 defenses and torched all of them. We breakdown to what extent and how they are doing it. Plus, react to really stupid comments from a show and get ready for the 76ers David Locke, radio voice of the Utah Jazz and Jazz NBA Insider brings you the daily podcast on the Utah Jazz, Locked On Jazz, Now live each morning on You Tube All coming from way up high in Philadelphia — David Locke enters his ninth year as the radio play-by-play voice of the Utah Jazz, having spent the majority of his career in radio in Salt Lake City and Seattle. In the summer of 2016, Locke created the Locked on Podcast Network which has podcast daily bite sized podcasts for every NBA and NFL team. A native of Palo Alto, Calif., Locke graduated from Occidental College in Los Angeles with a degree in Political Science and Sociology. Locke and his wife have a son and a daughter.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy