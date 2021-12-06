ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Japan reports 3rd case of Omicron variant in traveller who had been in Italy

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) – A man in his 30s who had been in Italy has tested positive...

wsau.com

BOJ has no need to modify ultra-easy policy, says deputy gov Amamiya

TOKYO (Reuters) – Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya said on Wednesday there was no need for the central bank to tweak its ultra-loose monetary policy with inflation “well below” its 2% target. “In light of Japan’s price situation, you can see the BOJ for now has no need...
BUSINESS
wsau.com

France says fifth COVID-19 wave has not peaked yet

PARIS (Reuters) -The fifth wave of COVID-19 hitting France has not yet reached its peak, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday, and the cabinet’s top adviser on the coronavirus indicated a fourth vaccine shot to fight the disease was possible. “The peak is clearly not behind us, the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wsau.com

China reports 83 new COVID-19 cases on Dec 8 vs 74 a day earlier

BEIJING (Reuters) – China reported 83 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Dec. 8, up from 74 a day earlier, its health authority said on Thursday. Of the new infections, 60 were locally transmitted, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared with 44 a day earlier. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wsau.com

Canada’s Omicron travel ban disrupts residents heading home

TORONTO (Reuters) – Canada’s ban on travelers from southern African countries and its refusal to recognize these countries’ PCR tests, aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus Omicron variant, is an obstacle for Canadians heading home and increasing international pressure to reverse the measures. Canada, the...
WORLD
wsau.com

Act now to curb Omicron’s spread, WHO’s Tedros tells world

GENEVA (Reuters) – Governments should urgently reassess their national responses to COVID-19 and accelerate their vaccination programmes to slow the spread of the Omicron variant, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday. The global spread of the variant suggests it could have a major impact on the pandemic,...
WORLD
wsau.com

France registers surge in COVID-19 hospitalisations

PARIS (Reuters) -France on Tuesday registered a surge in COVID-19 hospitalisations as a rise in new infections in mid-November led to an increase in patient numbers. The health ministry reported that the number of COVID-19 patients in French hospitals rose by 618 to 12,714, the second-highest net one-day increase this year behind the net increase of 732 on April 6, when the patient tally was above 30,600.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wsau.com

Eritrea has not started vaccinating against COVID, says Africa CDC

NAIROBI (Reuters) – Eritrea has yet to start vaccinating its population against COVID-19, the head of the African Centres for Disease Control said on Thursday. “Eritrea is the only country now that has not joined the family of 55 member states (of the African Union) that are moving forward with vaccination, but we are not giving up,” John Nkengasong told an online media briefing.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Will there be another lockdown before Christmas as omicron cases rise?

The emergence of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in southern Africa last month is causing concern around the world, not least because it is thought to be highly transmissible and because the 32 mutations of its spike protein suggest it might be able to resist current vaccines.A number of people have already been taken ill with the variant in Europe, including several hundred in the UK, and Boris Johnson’s government has been relatively quick to act this time, imposing the first social restrictions on the public since his ill-conceived “Freedom Day” of 19 July.As preventative measures against omicron...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wsau.com

Asia airlines hope Omicron setback will be short-lived

SYDNEY (Reuters) – A nascent recovery in Asia-Pacific international travel demand has been set back by the Omicron variant as governments tighten rules, but airline bosses say they hope any backward moves will be short-lived. International passenger traffic in Asia-Pacific was at just 5.4% of pre-pandemic levels in October, the...
WORLD
wsau.com

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

(Reuters) – Here’s what you need to know about the coronavirus right now:. Coronavirus spreads in Australia’s pubs; Omicron cases linked to party boat. COVID-19 infections have been spreading in pubs and clubs in Australia’s biggest city, including three new cases of the Omicron variant found among people who went on a harbour party cruise, sending officials rushing to trace contacts. Dozens of people who attended a Sydney pub quiz tested positive for the coronavirus and officials are awaiting the results of genomic tests to see if they are infected with the Omicron variant.
WORLD
ohmymag.co.uk

COVID: New version of Omicron variant has been discovered

It’s only been a few since the Omicron variant stole the centre stage from the Delta variant, but scientists have already discovered a lineage of the new strain that is reportedly ‘more discreet.’ It has now been dubbed the ‘stealth’ version of the Omicron variant and has already infected seven people.
SCIENCE
