UK fashion chain Ted Baker Chairman John Barton dies at 77

By Syndicated Content
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -British fashion chain Ted Baker on Monday said Chairman John Barton had died, and senior independent director Helena Feltham would take on the role of interim chairman with immediate effect. In a brief statement, the London-listed retailer...

Australia’s Fortescue says CEO Elizabeth Gaines to step down

(Reuters) -Fortescue Metals Group Ltd said on Friday its Chief Executive Officer Elizabeth Gaines would transition out of the top job, as the miner moves from a pure play iron ore producer to a diversified renewable energy and resources company. Gaines, who has led the Australian company for the last...
UK reports 131 new cases of Omicron coronavirus variant

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain has reported 131 new cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant, the UK Health Security Agency said on Wednesday, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 568. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Kate Holton)
Arnault-backed group launches second SPAC listing

LONDON (Reuters) – France’s richest man Bernard Arnault and former UniCredit head Jean Pierre Mustier will publicly list a second blank cheque vehicle in Amsterdam, raising 200 million euros ($226 million), the bookrunners on the deal said. Earlier this year, the duo raised half a billion euros from their special...
UK construction recovers as supply chain pressures ease

LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Growth in Britain's construction industry hit a four-month high in November, as supply-chain difficulties appeared to have passed their peak and a rise in commercial property work offset a slowdown in house-building, a survey showed on Monday. The monthly purchasing managers' data also showed an...
U.S. to put Chinese firm SenseTime on investment blacklist ahead of IPO – FT

(Reuters) – The United States will on Friday put Chinese artificial intelligence company SenseTime on an investment blacklist, the same day it prices its Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO), the Financial Times reported, citing three people familiar with the decision. (Reporting by Sonia Cheema; Editing by Devika Syamnath)
European shares rebound as vaccine reassurances lift sentiment

(Reuters) – European shares ticked up on Thursday as positive comments from vaccine makers allayed some fears around the Omicron variant, while Deutsche Bank slipped on a report that it might have violated a criminal settlement. The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.3%, as of 0822 GMT, after posting a...
Vivendi to launch offer for Lagardere at 24.10 euros per share

PARIS (Reuters) – France’s Vivendi will acquire activist fund Amber Capital’s almost 18% stake in media group Lagardere at 24.10 euros per share in the coming days and then file a full takeover offer at the same price, it said on Thursday. The Amber deal will lift...
Will there be another lockdown before Christmas as omicron cases rise?

The emergence of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in southern Africa last month is causing concern around the world, not least because it is thought to be highly transmissible and because the 32 mutations of its spike protein suggest it might be able to resist current vaccines.A number of people have already been taken ill with the variant in Europe, including several hundred in the UK, and Boris Johnson’s government has been relatively quick to act this time, imposing the first social restrictions on the public since his ill-conceived “Freedom Day” of 19 July.As preventative measures against omicron...
Done Deals: Farfetch Acquires Luxury Resale Platform Luxclusif + More

Catch all the latest news about footwear industry acquisitions, and licensing and distribution agreements here. Got a deal in the works? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Dec. 9, 2021: Farfetch Limited has acquired resale platform Luxclusif for an undisclosed sum. According to a statement, the acquisition includes Luxclusif’s technology platform, and the Luxclusif team will join Farfetch group. This acquisition will allow Farfetch to significantly accelerate its resale capabilities through the development of key technology and service features such as automated pricing, and faster geographic and category expansion of its resale service, “Farfetch Second Life,” according to the luxury shopping platform. “Luxclusif...
Sienna Miller Receives Payout Over Claims The Sun Obtained Information On Her 2005 Pregnancy By “Blatantly Unlawful Means”

American Woman and Black Mass star Sienna Miller has been awarded a substantial payout from the Sun parent News UK after the newspaper obtained details of her pregnancy in 2005 via what she believes to be “blatantly unlawful means.” The star is one of a number of celebrities including Sean Bean, Australian cricketer Shane Warne and UK footballer Paul Gascoigne to have received payouts this week from Rupert Murdoch’s company, following a scandal that was first revealed a decade ago. In a statement read out in the UK High Court, Miller said then-Sun editor Rebekah Brooks, who is now News UK CEO, used “blatantly unlawful...
ITV Studios to Double Number of Scripted Show Hours, Boost Revenue From Streamers

U.K. TV giant ITV is targeting to double the number of scripted programming hours created by its production arm ITV Studios and boost the percentage of revenue it gets from streamers from 14 percent this year to around 25 percent by 2026. The company, led by CEO Carolyn McCall, unveiled the targets Thursday and also said it expect total revenue at ITV Studios to “recover to 2019 levels in 2022” following disruption due to the coronavirus pandemic. “Thereafter we expect total organic revenues to grow by at least 5 percent on average per annum, which is ahead of the forecasted growth...
S.African health regulator SAHPRA approves Pfizer’s booster shots

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) – South African health regulator SAHPRA on Wednesday approved a third or booster shot of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for adults and children over the age of 12 years, as the country braces for a fourth wave. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
Sienna Miller and Paul Gascoigne among stars to settle phone hacking claims

Sienna Miller and Paul Gascoigne are asking a High Court judge to rule in their favour in a dispute with the publisher of the News Of The World and The Sun over alleged phone hacking.The pair are among a number of high-profile figures to have brought legal action against News Group Newspapers (NGN) alleging their privacy has been invaded, and they have each agreed a settlement with the publisher.However, NGN takes issue with the wording of a statement they wish to be read to the court on their behalf, and is asking Mr Justice Fancourt to resolve the dispute.The judge...
