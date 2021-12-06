ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Reactions to conviction, sentencing of Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z3m4G_0dF3ZI2i00

BANGKOK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Myanmar's deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi was sentenced on Monday to two years in detention on charges of incitement and breaching coronavirus restrictions in a case her supporters called politically motivated.

She was orginally sentenced to four years in prison but the military junta leader reduced it two years' detention in her current location, state TV reported.

President Win Myint was also sentenced to four years, also later reduced to two, after the court recorded its first verdicts against the civilian leaders detained after a military coup on Feb. 1 read more

Here are some reactions:

U.N. HIGH COMMISSIONER FOR HUMAN RIGHTS MICHELLE BACHELET:

"The conviction of the State Counsellor following a sham trial in secretive proceedings before a military-controlled court is nothing but politically-motivated. It is not only about arbitrary denial of her freedom – it closes yet another door to political dialogue."

"The military is attempting to instrumentalize the courts to remove all political opposition. But these cases cannot provide a legal veneer to the illegitimacy of the coup and military rule."

"This verdict against Aung San Suu Kyi will only deepen rejection of the coup. It will harden positions when what is needed is dialogue and a peaceful, political settlement of this crisis."

DR SASA, SPOKESPERSON FOR MYANMAR'S EXILED CIVILIAN SHADOW ADMINISTRATION, THE NATIONAL UNITY GOVERNMENT:

"Today is a shameful day for the rule of law, justice and accountability in Myanmar. The brutal military junta has today confirmed that they see themselves as above the law."

"The global community must further target sanctions against the military, their personnel, the businesses they own, and any known affiliates and intermediaries."

BRITISH FOREIGN SECRETARY LIZ TRUSS:

"The sentencing of Aung San Suu Kyi is another appalling attempt by Myanmar's military regime to stifle opposition and suppress freedom and democracy.

"The United Kingdom calls on the regime to release political prisoners, engage in dialogue and allow a return to democracy. The arbitrary detention of elected politicians only risks further unrest."

ZHAO LIJIAN, CHINESE FOREIGN MINISTRY SPOKESPERSON, BEIJING:

"As a friendly neighbour, we sincerely hope that all parties in Myanmar will proceed from the long-term interests of the country, bridge their differences under the constitutional and legal framework, and continue to advance the hard-earned democratic transition suitable for Myanmar’s national conditions."

JOSEP BORRELL, EUROPEAN UNION DIPLOMAT

"The European Union strongly condemns this politically motivated verdict, which constitutes another major setback for democracy in Myanmar since the military coup on 1 February 2021."

"The European Union reiterates its urgent calls for the immediate and unconditional release of all political prisoners as well as all those arbitrarily detained since the coup."

RICHARD HORSEY, MYANMAR ANALYST, INTERNATIONAL CRISIS GROUP:

"The charges were ludicrous, designed as retribution against popular leaders. So the guilty verdicts and prison terms are no surprise.

"No one other than the regime itself will be convinced by this outcome."

ASEAN PARLIAMENTARIANS FOR HUMAN RIGHTS:

"Since the day of the coup, it's been clear that the charges against Aung San Suu Kyi, and the dozens of other detained MPs, have been nothing more than an excuse by the junta to justify their illegal power grab.

"This sentencing is further evidence that, for the sake of its own credibility and future, the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) must hold the line against this illegal takeover.

"We continue our call for ASEAN to ban all junta representatives from its meetings, prevent junta generals from travelling in the region, and to engage with the duly-elected National Unity Government."

MING YU HAH, DEPUTY REGIONAL DIRECTOR OF CAMPAIGNS FOR RIGHTS GROUP AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL:

"The court’s farcical and corrupt decision is part of a devastating pattern of arbitrary punishment that has seen more than 1,300 people killed and thousands arrested since the military coup in February.

"There are many detainees without the profile of Aung San Suu Kyi who currently face the terrifying prospect of years behind bars simply for peacefully exercising their human rights. They must not be forgotten and left to their fate."

AUTHOR AND HISTORIAN THANT MYINT U:

"Removing Aung San Suu Kyi from politics isn't a by-product of the coup, it was the entire reason for the coup.

"Many in the current generation of generals had come to feel that the reformist ex-generals of 10 years ago had gone too far in their political liberalisations and had made a specific mistake in allowing her back on the political scene.

"She remains far and away the most popular (figure) in Myanmar politics and may still be a potent force in what's to come."

JAPAN FOREIGN MINISTRY:

"The verdict is an unfavourable development as members of the international community including Japan demand an early restoration of the democratic political system in Myanmar, and we are concerned."

Reporting by Reuters bureaux; Writing by Kay Johnson; Editing by Clarence Fernandez, Nick Macfie and Angus MacSwan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Myanmar junta sentences deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi to prison almost a year after seizing power in coup

Seoul — Aung San Suu Kyi, the 76-year-old Nobel laureate who spent years under house arrest for advocating for democracy under the military dictatorship in her native Myanmar, was sentenced to four years in prison on Monday by the generals who toppled her civilian government almost a year ago. The military junta seized power in February, arresting Suu Kyi and many other politicians and activists in the process.
POLITICS
The Independent

Nationwide 'silent strike' in Myanmar protests military rule

Opponents of military rule in Myanmar on Friday held one of their biggest nationally coordinated protests in months, successfully calling on people across the country to shut their businesses and stay at home on International Human Rights Day.The “silent strike” was staged in cities and towns from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and came at a time of increasing violence in the political crisis triggered by the army’s seizure of power in February and ouster of the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi On Tuesday, there was a widely reported massacre in the country’s northwestern Sagaing region in...
PROTESTS
The Independent

A war with Taiwan would be a huge risk for China

For all the talk of Chinese president Xi Jinping's desire to invade Taiwan, one counterpoint is often overlooked: the domestic risks involved in starting a potentially devastating war. China is now enjoying the fruits of more than four decades of peace, which have turned the economy from an agricultural backwater...
POLITICS
AFP

US urges Russia to withdraw from Ukraine border or face 'massive consequences'

The United States on Saturday urged Russia to pull back from the brink over Ukraine, warning that the G7 and its allies will impose tough measures if it abandons diplomacy. The warning came as Russian sabre-rattling against Ukraine and how to counter an increasingly assertive China dominated the first day of a two-day meeting of G7 foreign ministers in the British city.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aung San Suu Kyi
Person
Win Myint
Person
Josep Borrell
Person
Michelle Bachelet
Person
Zhao Lijian
Axios

Taiwan loses another ally to China

The Biden administration denounced Nicaragua on Thursday night for switching diplomatic allegiance from Taiwan to China. Why it matters: China's government has for the past several years been chipping away at Taiwan's legitimacy on the world stage and attempted to further isolate Taipei by pressuring companies and other countries to stop treating the self-governing island as a sovereign nation.
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Sudanese PM replaces acting state governors named after coup - document

KHARTOUM, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has replaced all acting state governors appointed by the country's military leader after a coup in late October, a document seen by Reuters on Sunday said. The decision is part of efforts by Hamdok, who returned to the premiership under...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Myanmar#Sentencing#Military Government#Military Junta#U N#Myanmar S#British
Reuters

Israeli forces on West Bank raid kill Palestinian - hospital

RAMALLAH, West Bank (Reuters) - Israeli forces killed a Palestinian during a raid on Monday in the occupied West Bank, a local hospital said. The Islamic Jihad militant group issued a statement mourning the man’s death, but did not immediately claim his as a member. Israel’s paramilitary border police...
MILITARY
Reuters

Israeli leader begins first visit to UAE as Iran tensions surge

JERUSALEM, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday and will meet its de facto ruler in the highest-level visit since the countries formalised relations last year. Before taking off from Tel Aviv, Bennett said he and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince...
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
Place
Asia
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
Reuters

Putin rues Soviet collapse as demise of 'historical Russia'

MOSCOW, Dec 12 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin has lamented the collapse of the Soviet Union three decades ago as the demise of what he called "historical Russia" and said the economic crisis that followed was so bad he was forced to moonlight as a taxi driver. Putin's comments, released...
EUROPE
Reuters

G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine is attacked

LIVERPOOL, England, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Russia faces massive consequences and severe costs if President Vladimir Putin attacks Ukraine, the Group of Seven warned in a statement on Sunday. U.S. intelligence assesses that Russia could be planning a multi-front offensive on Ukraine as early as next year, involving up to...
POLITICS
The Independent

EXPLAINER: Why did China woo away Nicaragua from Taiwan?

Nicaragua’s decision to sever diplomatic links with Taiwan and recognize China leaves the self-governing island democracy with just 14 diplomatic allies.Most are small, largely poor nations in the Western Pacific, the Caribbean and Latin America, the one exception being the Vatican. At the same time, Taiwan enjoys robust unofficial ties with the United States and dozens of other countries. Yet, the loss of formal allies further constrains the Taiwanese leadership’s ability to make state visits abroad and feeds into Beijing’s narrative that Taiwan is losing the diplomatic battle and will eventually be forced to accept the inevitable outcome of...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Pope seeks diplomatic end to Russian tensions over Ukraine

Pope Francis on Sunday offered prayers for Ukraine and urged dialogue and not weapons as Russia masses tens of thousands of troops on its border with Ukraine.Francis didn't mention Russia by name in comments to the faithful during the traditional Sunday blessing in St. Peter’s Square, but the implications seemed clear as he called for international dialogue to defuse the crisis.The pontiff prayed for “dear Ukraine, for all its churches and religious communities and all of its people,” and expressed hope that “tensions would be resolved through serious international dialogue and not through arms.”The Vatican has been loathe...
RELIGION
Reuters

Russia leads the world in hypersonic missiles tech, Putin says

MOSCOW, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Russia is the global leader in hypersonic missiles and, by the time other countries catch up, is likely to have developed technology to counteract these new weapons, President Vladimir Putin said. Russia and the United States have an approximate parity when if comes to the...
MILITARY
Reuters

Iran slams Europeans over nuclear deal stance - Press TV

DUBAI, Dec 12 (Reuters) - European countries have failed to offer any constructive proposal or initiative amid efforts to revive a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, Tehran's top nuclear negotiator told Press TV on Sunday. "European parties fail to come up with any initiatives to resolve differences over the removal...
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

Reuters

245K+
Followers
252K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy