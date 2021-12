Darius Garland secures top 3 spot for Cavs in loss to Jazz. The Cavs fell to the Jazz 109-108 on Sunday afternoon in heartbreaking fashion, allowing Cleveland fans to feel like nothing has changed with the Browns bye week. The Cavs were down 91-82 entering the fourth quarter and the Cavaliers had every opportunity to win this game. Twice in the final minute, the Cavaliers had a chance to go up by one but whiffed both times. Failing to complete the comeback.

NBA ・ 3 DAYS AGO