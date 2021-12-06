ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: Ethnic studies are liberal arts

By Editorial Board
Chronicle
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommunity Editorial Board argues that we have “lost our way in the liberal arts.” However, one major issue with their argument is they deem adding an ethnic studies department unrealistic and then use Program II to justify this statement. How can someone possibly make a Program II major in ethnic studies,...

www.dukechronicle.com

NBC News

Schools face parents who want to ban critical race theory — and don't get how teaching works

Parents and politicians across the country are interfering with the curricula that public schools use to teach students. State legislatures are passing laws to keep critical race theory out of schools, literary classics like Toni Morrison’s “The Bluest Eye” are banned for sexual content, and school libraries are coming under attack for containing books about gender. There are even parents who are trying to shield students from learning about mental health and suicide— as though helping children build emotional fortitude is a bad thing.
EDUCATION
TheConversationAU

Teacher gender bias is real and has lasting effects on students' marks and study choices

Two important patterns in education are true world-wide. First, females outperform males in most subjects, and boys do not outperform girls in high school maths and physics. Second, more females than males enrol in higher education. However, female enrolments in science, technology, mathematics and engineering (STEM) degrees are disproportionately low. My research with Professor Victor Lavy has shown teacher gender bias at least partly explains these low enrolments. We measured this bias in an innovative way based on how teachers graded different sets of students. We tracked the effects over many years, showing this bias distorts students’ grades in school and...
EDUCATION
hamilton.edu

Psychedelics for the Liberal Arts?

Just as we can install digital apps in our devices to add capabilities and power to our smartphones, we can install "mindapps" in our brain-mind complexes to add new capabilities and power. Join Tom Roberts '61 as he explores the current psychedelic renaissance through examples from religion, science, social relations, philosophy, and the humanities. Tom proposes that psychedelic research points to "the major intellectual opportunity of our time" - our emerging ability to design, engineer, and construct innovative human brain-mind complexes.
CLINTON, NY
aum.edu

Gender, Race, and Ethnic Studies Minor

The Gender, Race, and Ethnic Studies minor offers students interdisciplinary knowledge of the roles race and ethnicity, as well as, gender and sexuality play in culture, society, and politics across historical periods and geographic areas using different academic disciplines. To earn a minor in Gender, Race, and Ethnic Studies, students...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Davis Enterprise

Livingston reflects on the struggle for ethnic studies

Quite simply, Richard Livingston is one of the pioneers that brought ethnic studies to Davis decades ago. With ethnic studies now implemented into the school district curriculum, Livingston reflects on a lifetime of advocacy for the program and telling the history of the country in its entirety. Born in Los...
DAVIS, CA
ashford.edu

The 5 Benefits of a Liberal Arts Education

If you’re considering a liberal arts degree, you likely have two main questions: what are the biggest benefits of a liberal arts degree, and what are the post-graduation job opportunities should you choose one of the humanities or social sciences as your undergraduate major?. No one wants to invest...
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX40

Assemblyman Ramos discusses ethnic studies as California teacher remains on leave after mimicking Native Americans

A high school teacher in Riverside has been on leave and under investigation since October for dance and chants mimicking Native American peoples in a math class. Assemblyman James Ramos, D-Highland, joined Sonseeahray to discuss the developments as the Riverside Unified School District begins what it’s called a “long term process” to confront ignorance about […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Cape Cod Times

Are there too many liberals in education?

What makes a “local” columnist local isn’t that we write about local things. You can write us and we’ll write you back. National columnists rarely do. My recent column about teaching history generated a lot of feedback, much worth sharing. Judith wrote, “Parents may not be qualified to 'dictate' to school boards or educational leaders with regards to curriculum, but they certainly do have the right to question what is being taught in the classroom and voice their concerns. They...
EDUCATION
Harvard Crimson

FAS Dean Affirms Commitment to Ethnic Studies Faculty Search

Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Sciences Claudine Gay poses in front of University Hall for a portrait in early November. By Josie W. Chen. Despite a prolonged delay in the search for ethnic studies faculty, Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Sciences Claudine Gay said that “there’s no wavering of commitment” in her promise to hire a cluster of scholars in the field.
COLLEGES
sbc.edu

The Power of Multidimensional Liberal Arts

As we all know, academic trends and the paths to a successful career can ebb and flow with the times and there is never only one correct way. Some of us follow a straight and narrow path to success and adulthood. Others cast their net wide and draw on a variety of experiences to find their path. Either way, it would be difficult to deny the importance of having a solid understanding of the world underscored by personal experience.
SWEET BRIAR, VA
utoledo.edu

At 70, Liberal Studies Student Fulfills Lifelong Dream to Graduate

As Terry O’Brien approached the completion of his associate’s degree in liberal studies from Lorain County Community College (LCCC), he was curious about the College’s University Partnership Program. He wandered into LCCC’s University Partnership Ridge Campus, not knowing how a simple inquiry would change his academic future....
TOLEDO, OH
oberlinreview.org

New Center for Engaged Liberal Arts Under Construction in Mudd Center Basement

Nationwide supply chain disruptions have delayed construction of the Center for Engaged Liberal Arts in the basement of Mudd Center, which the College aims to be an innovative hub for student centered programs. However, project managers hope that the new home for several critical academic and experiential learning offices will be operational in spring 2022.
OBERLIN, OH
Harvard Crimson

FAS Authorizes Three Ethnic Studies Faculty Candidates For Appointment

Faculty of Arts and Sciences Dean Claudine Gay announced the search for three to four senior faculty in Latinx, Asian American, and Muslim studies in June 2019, with a goal of completion by the end of the 2019-2020 academic year. By Ryan N. Gajarawala. Harvard has authorized three faculty candidates...
COLLEGES
CBS New York

Incoming Schools Chancellor David Banks On Why So Many Black, Brown Students Aren’t Reaching Proficiency: ‘They’re Teaching Wrong’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The new schools chancellor selected by Mayor-elect Eric Adams starts out with the belief that the New York City education system is essentially flawed and needs to be fixed from the bottom up. And when he says from the bottom up, he means it. CBS2’s political reporter Marcia Kramer sat down with David Banks, the new school czar, for an extended one-on-one interview. When Adams introduced Banks as the new schools chancellor, he said he thought long and hard about the person he was going to trust with what he called “my babies.” It’s a responsibility the new schools chancellor...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thedp.com

S1E1: Liberal Arts and Pre-Professionalism

Tune into the Daily Pennsylvanian’s newest podcast, GroupThink, where opinion columnists provide exclusive insight into their most popular articles!. In this debut episode, host Jay Sekhsaria sits down with opinion columnists College sophomore Artur Vllahiu and College first year Tony Zhou to discuss the commodification of a liberal arts education and how this has contributed to a toxic, pre-professional culture at Penn. Drawing from their personal experiences, Vllahiu and Zhou share their unique perspectives and contemplate solutions to improve both Penn and the broader academic world.
COLLEGES
uiowa.edu

Study Abroad Information Session: Writing Greece: Art & History in a Mythic Land

Learn about an amazing opportunity to travel to Greece with UI Professor Harry Stecopoulos. Join Study Abroad for an info session on Writing Greece: Art & History in a Mythic Land on Thursday, December 2, at 1:00 p.m., via Zoom (Meeting ID: 943 2703 1940). UI faculty leader Harry Stecopoulos will answer questions about activities, itinerary, and other course details. Bring your questions!
EDUCATION
kzoo.edu

A True Liberal Arts CIO

As CIO Greg Diment ’84 retires, Kalamazoo College Library Director Stacy Nowicki reflects on his impact to the College. The title “chief information officer” might evoke images of a tie-wearing tech guru. Yes, Greg Diment often wore a tie, and yes, he knows his tech. But true to the liberal arts education he received here at K, Greg is much more multifaceted. This came through in his leadership style. After working with Greg for nearly 16 years, I can say he was supportive, empathetic and curious. He knew what he didn’t know—a characteristic I believe all of us in Information Services appreciated—and would make a point of asking for information so he could make solid, data-driven decisions. He also has a quick wit, and though we often groaned at his puns, he could make a situation lighter with a laugh and a dash of optimism.
KALAMAZOO, MI
ClarkCountyToday

Opinion: State Board of Education consultant says purpose of Ethnic Studies/Critical Race Theory curriculum is to “destabilize” and “tear down” public education

Liv Finne of the Washington Policy Center shares her testimony before the State Board of Education. Yesterday I testified before the State Board of Education regarding their plan to establish an Ethnic Studies graduation requirement. Before I testified, the State Board heard from their consultant, graduate student Jasmin Patron-Vargas, who walked the Board through her Ethnic Studies Concept paper, here. The purpose of Ethnic Studies, she said orally and in writing, is to “destabilize the K-12 education curriculum.” She characterized this curriculum as a “system of oppression.” She explained the goal of Ethnic Studies is “tearing down the default, “tearing down the standard,” “tearing down those conventional views and perspectives that have dominated education.”
EDUCATION
sdpb.org

Indian Arts Act, international studies, and some 'Fresh Tracks'

In the Moment airs live at 12CT/11MT. The audio will be attached to this webpage soon after the show airs. Augustana University in Sioux Falls is one of 17 schools in the nation to be endorsed as a Holistic Nursing Program. Sister Vicky Larson is with us today to explain the program and its significance.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
oglethorpe.edu

Oglethorpe ranks among best colleges in Georgia, top liberal arts school

Intelligent.com has once again named Oglethorpe University among its top 10 Best Colleges In Georgia. The research annually identifies the 40 top schools in the state based on the quality of education, cost, potential future earnings, reputation, and flexibility. All accredited higher education institutions—from small, private colleges to the largest...
GEORGIA STATE

