The Bitcoin price prediction reveals that BTC remains below the 9-day and 21-day moving averages as the coin stumbles again. BTC/USD Long-term Trend: Bearish (Daily Chart) BTC/USD is now struggling to maintain its position above $49,000 and its price dives below the $48,000 level today to touch the daily low at $47,827. The Bitcoin price is in a dangerous position as the price slipped below the lower boundary of the yesterday. If the same breakdown occurred again, the downside momentum may gain traction with the next focus on $45,000 support. At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading near the lower boundary of the channel at $48,496 with a decline of 1.52% on the daily price chart.

