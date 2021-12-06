UK fashion chain Ted Baker Chairman John Barton dies at 77

Catch all the latest news about footwear industry acquisitions, and licensing and distribution agreements here. Got a deal in the works? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com.
Dec. 9, 2021: Farfetch Limited has acquired resale platform Luxclusif for an undisclosed sum. According to a statement, the acquisition includes Luxclusif’s technology platform, and the Luxclusif team will join Farfetch group. This acquisition will allow Farfetch to significantly accelerate its resale capabilities through the development of key technology and service features such as automated pricing, and faster geographic and category expansion of its resale service, “Farfetch Second Life,” according to the luxury shopping platform. “Luxclusif...
