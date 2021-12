Atlus announced that an upcoming Shin Megami Tensei V update patch will include camera adjustments and other minor fixes. Additionally, the update patch will allow players to not only adjust the camera angle during exploration, but to also increase screen brightness. Other changes include the reduction of the number of gimmicks for successive jumps after the Leyline in the Demon King’s Castle Third Stratum. However, while the Shin Megami Tensei V update patch will include these quality of life features, like the camera adjustments, there is currently no word as to when the patch will release. [Thanks, 4Gamer!]

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO