Former Notre Dame player pays tribute to Oxford High School hero

 7 days ago
Jalen Elliott is a former Notre Dame captain and now a member of the Detroit Lions after being signed to their active roster in November. Elliott wears number-42 for the Lions and changed things up a bit as he entered Ford Field on Sunday.

Tate Myre was one of the four students killed in the Oxford High School (Michigan) shooting last week. Myre was a junior at Oxford and a star on the football team who happened to wear 42. He died heroically as he tried to save classmates from harm.

In a small but kind gesture, Elliott wore his No. 42 jersey to Ford Field Sunday but with a slight change. Instead of his last name on the back it had “MYRE” across the back.

A kind move by Elliott, certainly. The Lions winning their first game of the season was a positive for the story as well.

Jim Harbaugh also spoke about Myre on Saturday, noting how Michigan’s 42 points in the Big Ten championship game felt special.

Without getting too political I would just like to say that the world could use more people like Tate Myre. The young man had his whole life ahead of him and died saving others from an entirely senseless act.

The young man died a hero.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

