Pittsburgh 20, Baltimore 19

Beaumont Enterprise
 4 days ago

Bal_Freeman 3 run (Tucker kick), 8:37. Drive: 16 plays, 99 yards, 10:27. Key Plays: L.Jackson 9 pass to Andrews on 3rd-and-7; L.Jackson 10 pass to Andrews on 3rd-and-10; L.Jackson 29 pass to Andrews on 3rd-and-6. Baltimore 7, Pittsburgh 0. Pit_FG Boswell 53, :27. Drive: 9 plays, 52 yards, 1:21....

www.beaumontenterprise.com

NBC Sports

Former NFL running back Otis Anderson Jr. dies at 23

The Rams have acknowledged the passing of running back Otis Anderson, Jr., who spent time earlier this year with the team. He was 23. Undrafted from Central Florida, Anderson spent the 2021 training camp and preseason with the Rams. He started the regular season on the team’s practice squad. The Rams released Anderson from the practice squad on September 20.
Beaumont Enterprise

Baltimore 16, Cleveland 10

Bal_FG Tucker 52, :24. Drive: 9 plays, 41 yards, 3:38. Key Plays: L.Jackson 7 pass to Brown on 3rd-and-9; L.Jackson 5 pass to Bateman on 3rd-and-9. Baltimore 3, Cleveland 0. Bal_FG Tucker 25, 3:53. Drive: 17 plays, 59 yards, 8:41. Key Plays: L.Jackson 3 run on 3rd-and-4; L.Jackson 1 run on 4th-and-1; L.Jackson 13 run; Freeman 5 run on 3rd-and-1. Baltimore 6, Cleveland 0.
russellstreetreport.com

It’s Always Sunny in Baltimore

Last Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, the Baltimore Ravens became the first team since 2013 to win a game with their quarterback throwing four interceptions, breaking a 41-game losing streak for such teams. They’re also 4-0 this season when Lamar Jackson throws more than two interceptions, while the rest of the NFL is a combined 9-59.
profootballnetwork.com

Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Matchups, prediction for huge AFC North rivalry game

The AFC North’s nastiest rivalry is back for its 55th edition Sunday when the 5-5-1 Pittsburgh Steelers host the 8-3 Baltimore Ravens. The Steelers are in a freefall, with two losses and a tie in their last three games. The Ravens, meanwhile, enter Week 13 as the AFC’s No. 1 seed at 8-3 but have the league’s fourth-hardest remaining strength of schedule. These teams will meet again in Week 18.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Beaumont Enterprise

Freeman-Liberty leads DePaul over Duquesne 87-67

CHICAGO (AP) — Javon Freeman-Liberty had 26 points as DePaul cruised past Duquesne 87-67 on Tuesday night. Brandon Johnson and Nick Ongenda both had 13 points for the Blue Demons (7-1). Philmon Gebrewhit added 11 points. Tre Williams had 17 points, 10 rebounds, four blocks and three assists for the...
CBS Boston

ESPN’s Ryan Clark Compares Bill Belichick To … God?

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots and their coaching staff deserve a lot of praise for their plan and their execution on Monday night in Buffalo. But this level of praise may be a bit overboard. When breaking down the game on “SportsCenter With Scott Van Pelt” on ESPN late Monday night, former NFL safety-turned-analyst Ryan Clark credited Bill Belichick for the win, which was normal. Then Clark … compared Belichick to God? Which was not normal. Here’s what Clark said, courtesy of Pats Puplit’s Brian Phillips: “Bill Belichick is the greatest of all time. That he understands how to build football teams in his likeness and image. You know the only other person they talked about building things in his likeness and image? It was in the Bible, and it was God. Right?” Right?! i’m sorry what pic.twitter.com/e0eJIqZ8L6 — Brain Phillips (@BPhillips_SB) December 7, 2021 Belichick’s been called a lot of things by analysts, especially on ESPN. A God-like coach is a new one, though.
Beaumont Enterprise

Rollins scores 27 to lead Toledo past Bradley 67-65

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Ryan Rollins sank two free throws with 6 seconds remaining and finished with 27 points as Toledo edged Bradley 67-65 on Tuesday night. JT Shumate had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Rockets (7-2). Terry Roberts had 21 points for the Braves (4-6). Roberts hit...
TOLEDO, OH

