Pittsburgh 20, Baltimore 19

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots and their coaching staff deserve a lot of praise for their plan and their execution on Monday night in Buffalo. But this level of praise may be a bit overboard. When breaking down the game on “SportsCenter With Scott Van Pelt” on ESPN late Monday night, former NFL safety-turned-analyst Ryan Clark credited Bill Belichick for the win, which was normal. Then Clark … compared Belichick to God? Which was not normal. Here’s what Clark said, courtesy of Pats Puplit’s Brian Phillips: “Bill Belichick is the greatest of all time. That he understands how to build football teams in his likeness and image. You know the only other person they talked about building things in his likeness and image? It was in the Bible, and it was God. Right?” Right?! i’m sorry what pic.twitter.com/e0eJIqZ8L6 — Brain Phillips (@BPhillips_SB) December 7, 2021 Belichick’s been called a lot of things by analysts, especially on ESPN. A God-like coach is a new one, though.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO