Cristiano Ronaldo stars in behind-the-scenes video from his Al-Nassr debut... as the forward is seen up-close preparing for the game and encouraging his team-mates in their 1-0 win over Al-Ettifaq
Cristiano Ronaldo starred front-and-centre in a new behind-the-scenes video released by Al-Nassr after the Portuguese star made his debut for his new side. Ronaldo started and played the full 90 minutes of their 1-0 victory against Al-Ettifaq, with Anderson Talica scoring a first half winner. It was his first official...
Crystal Palace in talks to sign 20-year-old midfielder Naouirou Ahamada from German side Stuttgart, with manager Patrick Vieira impressed with his performances in the Bundesliga this season
Crystal Palace are in talks to sign midfielder Naouirou Ahamada from Stuttgart. The 20-year-old is an energetic, holding player who joined Stuttgart from Juventus. The position has been identified as a key area to bolster by manager Patrick Vieira.
'It doesn't suit me': Former Liverpool striker Djibril Cisse wants to come out of retirement and sign in Ligue 1 on a free transfer, as the 41-year-old is just four goals shy of reaching the 100 mark
Former Liverpool striker Djibril Cisse has hinted about coming out of retirement to reach a goals milestone. The 41-year-old notched 96 goals in France's top flight during spells at Auxerre, Marseille and Bastia. Cisse is desperate to round that up to 100 and has offered to sign for a Ligue...
Bruno Guimaraes hails Nick Pope as the 'best goalkeeper in the WORLD' after his 10th successive clean sheet helps Newcastle take a big step towards the Carabao Cup final
Bruno Guimaraes hailed Nick Pope as the world's best goalkeeper after he kept a 10th successive clean sheet. England goalkeeper Pope continued his remarkable form with two brilliant saves to deny Che Adams before Joelinton struck at St Mary's to give Newcastle the first-leg advantage against Southampton. Midfielder Guimaraes said:...
PGA vs. LIV: Rory McIlroy Questions Greg Norman After Snubbing Patrick Reed
In what has become somewhat of a daily occurrence, members of the PGA Tour and LIV Golf are seeing red when they get together on the green. The latest dust-up, if you want to call it that, occurred at the Dubai Desert Classic when LIV golfer Patrick Reed approached PGA defender Rory McIlroy on the range to say hello and perhaps clarify why he is involved with multiple lawsuits targeting the Northern Irishman’s golf circuit of choice. McIlroy, who was crouching while working with his coach Michael Bannon and his caddie Harry Diamond at the time, didn’t give Reed the time of day. Reed, bummed about not getting a handshake or fist bump, walked away and then stopped to throw a golf tee in McIlroy’s general direction.
Manchester City confirm the signing of Argentina midfielder Máximo Perrone from Vélez Sarsfield... as youngster signs five-and-a-half-year contract at the Etihad
Manchester City, Vélez Sarsfield, South American Under 20 Football Championship, Máximo Perrone, Javier Mascherano, Gabriel Perrone, Argentina. Manchester City have confirmed the signing of Argentine midfielder Máximo Perrone from Vélez Sarsfield. The club confirmed the midfielder will join the Premier League champions after competing in the...
Newcastle begin formal talks with Everton over signing Anthony Gordon with hope an agreement can be reached, but the Toffees are asking £60m for forward who remains a Chelsea target
Newcastle are now in formal talks with Everton over a deal for winger Anthony Gordon but are also speaking to several European clubs over attacking options from the continent. Would-be suitors for the 21-year-old have been given encouragement that there is a deal to be done this month, and Chelsea retain a longstanding interest.
Wolves win both games with Kochetkov in net
Power Play % (Rank): 16.7% (T-28th) Penalty Kill % (Rank): 82.7% (T-8th) Leading Scorer (Overall): Malte Stromwall (26) Most Goals: Vasily Ponomarev, Brendan Perlini (10) Most Assists: Stromwall (19) Next Game: Tuesday, January 24 at Tucson. What a difference a goaltender makes. Pyotr Kochetkov played in two of the Wolves’...
Gabriel Jesus tells retired MMA star Khabib Nurmagomedov he will be back for Arsenal in 'four to five weeks'... as they watch the Gunners beat Manchester United from hospitality boxes at the Emirates
Gabriel Jesus has given an update on the timescale of his return, telling Khabib Nurmagomedov that he expects to be back in around four of five weeks time. Jesus was watching from a box as Arsenal continued their title push with a 3-2 victory over Manchester United. UFC icon Nurmagomedov...
AC Milan have 'already begun negotiations' for Chelsea's out-of-favour Christian Pulisic with the Italian giants also 'interested in Ruben Loftus-Cheek'... after Blues' £184m January splurge
Christian Pulisic looks to be closing in on his next destination, with Milan a potential destination after Chelsea's January transfer window splurge pushed him further down the pecking order. As a result, the Serie A champions, AC Milan, have set the wheels in motion in an attempt to secure his...
Cedric Soares will sign for Fulham on loan this week with the club covering ALL of his £100k-a-week Arsenal wages... as Marco Silva gets his wish of reuniting with defender he coached at Sporting Lisbon
Defender Cedric Soares is heading from Arsenal to Fulham on loan, with the deal expected to be completed by the end of the week. The Portuguese full-back will move to the club for six months, while Fulham will not have an option/obligation to buy the player from the Gunners. The...
Bournemouth have agreed to sign experienced West Ham keeper Darren Randolph - with Cherries also set to boost Premier League survival hopes with a loan move for Roma's Matias Vina
Bournemouth are set to boost their Premier League survival hopes with the additions of Darren Randolph and Matias Vina. The Cherries are set to sign 35-year-old keeper Randolph from West Ham - where his contract was set to expire at the end of the season. Vina meanwhile joins from Roma...
Forgotten Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe makes his long-awaited return to first-team training after missing six months with a back problem... with his last appearance coming while on loan at Napoli 376 days ago
Manchester United centre-back Axel Tuanzebe has returned to first-team training after being out since July with a back injury. Tuanzebe came back to the club in the summer after loan spells with Aston Villa and Napoli last season, but hasn't played a game in over a year. His last appearance...
