In what has become somewhat of a daily occurrence, members of the PGA Tour and LIV Golf are seeing red when they get together on the green. The latest dust-up, if you want to call it that, occurred at the Dubai Desert Classic when LIV golfer Patrick Reed approached PGA defender Rory McIlroy on the range to say hello and perhaps clarify why he is involved with multiple lawsuits targeting the Northern Irishman’s golf circuit of choice. McIlroy, who was crouching while working with his coach Michael Bannon and his caddie Harry Diamond at the time, didn’t give Reed the time of day. Reed, bummed about not getting a handshake or fist bump, walked away and then stopped to throw a golf tee in McIlroy’s general direction.

8 MINUTES AGO