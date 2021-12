December 4 marks the first and last total solar eclipse of 2021. According to Nebula‘s Western astrologer Yana Yanovich, the upcoming eclipse will mostly be visible in Antarctica but can be partially seen on the southmost territories of Australia, Africa and South America from 12:29 a.m. to 4:37 a.m. EST. “The energy of the eclipse, however, is felt regardless of your geographical location and it will slowly build up the day before the actual event with December 4 carrying the strongest charge,” Yanovich tells us.

LIFESTYLE ・ 6 DAYS AGO