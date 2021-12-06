ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moville, IA

3 Bedroom Home in Moville - $215,000

Sioux City Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis spacious home with a ton of storage is waiting for you and your family!! It is nestled in on a quiet street just a block away from the city pool and has a great~sized back yard!! The main floor of the home hosts a huge living room (23x13), a formal...

siouxcityjournal.com

