Short of detail, high on intrigue; the news from AWS this week that it will launch its own private 5G offer, pulling together telco parts from anonymous partners as a new-age plug-and-play enterprise networking system, has caused great excitement within the telecoms market. But it has also raised questions. What is it up to? Who stands to win? Who stands to lose? Here, leading analysts react to the news, and draw-out the key points; among them, they variously suggest the biggest threat from AWS is for system integrators, rather than telcos, and that mission-critical private 5G is out of AWS’s reach.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 7 DAYS AGO